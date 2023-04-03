New Aberdeen-based SNP transport chief told to fix pothole scourge as state of Scotland’s roads revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeen-based SNP transport chief told to fix pothole scourge as state of Scotland’s roads revealed

MSP Kevin Stewart was given the unenviable task of managing the country’s roads by new First Minister Humza Yousaf.

By Justin Bowie
Thousands of potholes were patched up last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The SNP’s new transport chief was told he must do everything in his power to fix potholes as data revealed nearly 10,000 were filled out in the 12 months up to last April across Scotland.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart was given the unenviable task of managing the country’s roads by new First Minister Humza Yousaf.

From dualling the A9 and A96 to tackling the long-running ferries crisis, he undoubtedly has a tough job on his hands.

But the scourge of potholes remains a pressing worry, especially in the north and north-east where most residents rely on their cars to get around.

Figures obtained by the Liberal Democrats showed 9,679 serious potholes were patched up north of the border in 2021-22, meaning dozens were fixed every day.

In some positive news for the government, that’s actually a decline from the year before when repair teams were urgently called to smooth out 12,949 bumps in the road.

New SNP transport minister Kevin Stewart. Image: DC Thomson

However, it’s feared the cold snap which hit Scotland in December may have resulted in an increasing number of potholes again.

Concerns raised about potholes

Locals across the north and north-east have been quick to raise their concerns over the state of some of the roads in their towns and cities.

A Highland motorist created a special poster to warn drivers of potholes in Skye and offer them help if their car ends up being damaged by one.

It comes after business chiefs admitted they fear lives may be lost during the island’s popular tourist season due to how bad the roads are.

In a Ross-shire village, Stagecoach apologised after a sign was put up in error claiming a local bus stop was no longer in use due to potholes.

In February, two pothole-plagued roads in Inverness were described as an “archaeological dig” due to being in a grim state.

Highland Council revealed later that month a dedicated team to repair roads will be formed as they attempt to tackle the problem.

Last year, we published interactive maps showing which Aberdeen streets had been in the need of the most work as a result of potholes.

Tory MSP Liam Kerr inspecting a pothole. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr said: “Many of Scotland’s motorists are forced to use their car because they live in a rural area, or bus services are unsuitable.

“We all know how many potholes are on the typical commute — blowing tyres, causing accidents and wrecking travel plans every day.

“Potholes are appearing fast on the daily roads we use the most – far bigger and deeper than the meagre resources left to councils in the likes of Angus and Aberdeen.”

Scottish roads have ‘more holes than Swiss cheese’

Willie Rennie MSP. Image: Ewan Boothman

Ex-Scottish Lib Dem chief Willie Rennie warned transport chief Mr Stewart must ensure roads in the north and north-east don’t “fall into disrepair”.

He said: “Scotland’s trunk roads have more holes than Swiss cheese.

“It’s not just frustrating to drivers, it’s dangerous too. Road users pay vast sums in tax, they deserve to rely on smooth and well-maintained roads.

“The new transport secretary must ensure that Scotland’s trunk roads are not allowed to fall into disrepair.”

Mr Stewart said: “In 2021-22 we invested £556 million in managing, maintaining, and safely operating the Scottish motorway and trunk road network, in 2022-23 we are investing £586 million.”

