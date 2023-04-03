Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

The full-back chases a third successive win as Inverness hunt down their play-off rivals.

By Paul Chalk
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group

Caley Thistle match-winner David Carson slotted away his first goal of the season – then vowed to help drive the club into the promotion play-offs.

The midfielder-turned-full-back popped up with the crucial clincher against Morton on Saturday, which pulls sixth-placed Inverness to within one point of the Ton in the Championship.  

Vitally, it keeps fourth-placed Partick Thistle within six points of them. They also have a game in hand over Thistle to try and edge closer to those play-off places.

Despite being without injured defenders Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy, it was another strong display all-round.

Scott Allardice slammed home the opener early in the second half and, after a hotly-disputed penalty was scored by Grant Gillespie, Carson was the hero of the day for ICT with his ice-cool finish with five minutes to go.

Carson thrilled by his late winner

Carson celebrated his only goal of the campaign so far in front of the delighted away supporters at Cappielow and he’s determined to give his all to keep the wins coming, following on from beating Partick 1-0 last week.

He said: “Everyone defends from the front. Everyone wants to score goals. You can see it’s a real collective performance. We’re all doing jobs on the pitch and we’re getting our rewards.

“Long may that continue because we’ve deserved it. We’ve had a really tough season at times and it just shows the character in this group and we’re going to fight right to the end.

“We want to take the club into the play-offs and give the fans as much as we can.

“We still believe we can make the play-offs. There is massive belief within the club and the squad.

“We just need to take as many points as we can from every game now. Let’s see where that takes us.

“All we can do is win games and build momentum. We can take positives from scoring a late winner at Cappielow. That gives us momentum ahead of next weekend.”

ICT target third successive victory

A slick move involving Nathan Shaw and substitute Steven Boyd led the Carson’s goal and he was thrilled to have been on the end of the attack to round off what ICT felt was a deserved victory.

He said: “We got a good turnover and Boydy picked up the ball. I noticed that my man switched off and hit on the underlap, gave Boydy a shout and he squeezed it to me and I managed to tuck it away into the corner.

“I was delighted to score and get the three points. It was a bonus to get a goal.

Scott Allardice crashed home the opening goal for Inverness at Morton.

“It was a huge win for us on Saturday. Over the next few weeks, we know we need to pick up as many points as we can and see where it takes us.

“We can only control what we’re doing on the pitch and how many points we pick up. We can’t look elsewhere and, on Saturday, we started the month with three points.

“We’re looking forward to playing Raith Rovers on Saturday. We need to back up our win at Morton with another win.”

Side responding to pressure games

Last season, a powerful run of form took ICT from the edge of the top four all the way to the Premiership play-off final when they lost out to St Johnstone over two competitive legs.

And Carson insists these high-pressure games are ones he and his team-mates love to be involved in.

He added: “When you get to this stage of the season, myself and the boys want to play in these kinds of games. We know what we can aim for.

David Carson, on the floor, is joined by his delighted ICT team-mates after scoring the winner at Morton.

“We put massive pressure on ourselves and we need to keep going as much as we can. We know we’re good players.

“Although we haven’t picked up points in certain games this season, which has been disappointing, this is the time to step up.

“We have got the majority of the squad back and everyone is fighting for a shirt and for one another to try and get us into the play-offs. That’s the aim.”

Saturday’s visitors Raith Rovers, who are one points and one place below ICT, can climb above them into sixth if they beat Hamilton in a rearranged game on Tuesday night.

