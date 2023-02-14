Pothole-plagued Inverness streets described as an ‘archaeological dig’ as concerns raised about 20 years of under-investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Pothole-plagued Inverness streets described as an ‘archaeological dig’ as concerns raised about 20 years of under-investment

By Stuart Findlay
February 14, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 14, 2023, 7:26 pm
Wade Road in the Milton area of Inverness is in a shocking state. Image: Google Streetview
Wade Road in the Milton area of Inverness is in a shocking state. Image: Google Streetview

Two Inverness roads described as an “archaeological dig” will finally be repaired, city councillors have agreed.

Highland Council has proposed a £950,000 budget to repair and future-proof a number of roads in the region’s largest city.

But the local authority’s own roads team has acknowledged that the figure is well below what is needed to get things up to an acceptable standard.

A total of 11 roads have been earmarked for resurfacing. Several others will undergo surface dressing, a preventative treatment used on roads in a good condition to protect them and prolong their life.

At this week’s Inverness city committee, the reality of the situation was laid bare.

Road operations manager John Taylor said: “All of us would like to see more done, especially given the damage done by the cold spells before and after Christmas.

“With the very significant and widespread deterioration that is occurring, it is absolutely essential that the current budget is strategically targeted at the very worst areas.”

Councillors clash over ‘unfair’ budget

The discussion prompted a pretty fiery response from Inverness councillors.

No one is disputing that finances are tight.

But the selection process for which roads were denoted the highest priority prompted some grumbles from councillors adamant that more should have been done in their ward.

Particularly, as nearly half of the money will be spent in a single ward – Aird and Loch Ness.

The crumbling A82 road with all its potholes between Inverness and Urquhart Castle.
The crumbling A82 road with all its potholes between Inverness and Urquhart Castle near Drumnadrochit on Loch Ness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Inverness Ness-side councillor Alasdair Christie said: “It is not fair. I can’t defend this when I see that nearly 50% of the money is going in one place.”

Inverness provost Glynis Sinclair pointed to a recently rejected levelling up fund bid to spend £43m repairing the roads on the NC500.

She said: “Potholes and the issues with our roads didn’t happen overnight.

“It’s the result of a lack of investment for many, many years. It’s disappointing that the recent application for the levelling up fund for the NC500 was rejected by Westminster.

“That would have freed up money for the rest of the Highlands.”

‘There’s nobody more depressed about this than us’

Among the gloom about doing more with less was one lighter moment provided by Inverness Millburn councillor David Gregg.

He said he was delighted to see two notorious roads in his ward finally earmarked for some repairs.

Councillor Gregg said: “On behalf of the residents of Wade Road and Henderson Drive, I’d like to thank the roads team for including them in this.

“It’s not so much potholes there, it’s more of an archaeological dig.

“You can see layers and layers of the road surface there, some of which pre-date me.”

Inverness Millburn councillor David Gregg. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The introduction of five new pothole repair machines across the Highlands has raised some hopes.

But the loss of two drivers hasn’t helped the council’s roads department.

Fellow road operations manager Steven Grant summed up: “There’s nobody more depressed, when we look at the number of roads we can do, about this situation than engineers.

“We’re out there trying to fix the roads, trying to give the best value to our communities.

“But we can only do that within the budgets we have. We’re looking at a 15 to 20 year under-funding of roads.”

Councillors agreed the £950,000 programme of work, which means it will start later this year.

But the issue is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented