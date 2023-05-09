SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn defends Joanna Cherry in Fringe comedy club row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn defends Joanna Cherry in Fringe comedy club row

Aberdeen MP Mr Flynn said Ms Cherry had his "support" after her appearance at The Stand was axed.

By Justin Bowie
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn has backed Joanna Cherry in the controversial row over a comedy club’s decision to cancel her Edinburgh Fringe show.

Ms Cherry has threatened to take legal action against The Stand – which was co-founded by her SNP colleague Tommy Sheppard – after staff said they would refuse to work at an event featuring her.

The Edinburgh South West MP had been penned in for an interview at one of the Fringe’s In Conversation With shows, where well-known public figures talk about their lives.

She claimed staff at The Stand had decided to “no-platform” her due to her “gender critical views”.

Joanna Cherry’s show at The Stand was cancelled. Image: PA.

Ms Cherry has become a controversial figure within the SNP over her opposition to the party’s gender reforms, which have been blocked by the Tories.

The party’s Westminster leader Mr Flynn has been outspoken in favour of making it easier for transgender people to self-identify, but he said Ms Cherry said had his “support”.

He told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “I don’t agree with Joanna on this wider topic, but I would defend her right to be able to ensure that her voice is heard and hopefully a compromise position can be found.”

Westminster MP Tommy Sheppard founded The Stand. Image: PA.

However, Mr Flynn did not commit to petitioning his party MP Mr Sheppard on the matter.

He added: “It’s not my position to delve into an issue directly relating to a business.

“Joanna knows that she very much has my support on this issue, and hopefully a compromise can be found.”

Angus Robertson refused to defend Joanna Cherry. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Last week the SNP’s culture chief Angus Robertson – who previously led the party at Westminster – was branded “spineless” for refusing to defend Ms Cherry.

Mr Robertson insisted it would be inappropriate for him to comment on a row which could escalate into a legal matter.

He said: “I’m not going to land myself in the middle of a live issue where some people are saying they are unable to go forward with an event, and there’s others saying there’s a legal requirement for that to take place.”

Ms Cherry praised Mr Flynn for his support on social media.

She wrote: “Thank you Stephen Flynn for your support, not for my views (which is fine), but for my right to hold them and to have my voice heard. That is what leadership looks like.”

The Edinburgh MP revealed on Monday she had consulted a lawyer over the comedy club cancelling her appearance during the Fringe.

In a letter to The Stand, her lawyer insisted it was “evident” staff had threatened to boycott her event due to Ms Cherry’s views on transgender issues.

In a statement last week, the venue said: “Following extensive discussions with our staff it has become clear that a number of The Stand’s key operational staff, including venue management and box office personnel, are unwilling to work on this event.

“We will not compel our staff to work on this event and so have concluded that the event is unable to proceed on a properly staffed, safe and legally compliant basis.”

SNP MP Mr Sheppard jointly founded The Stand in 1995, when the comedy club’s first ever venue opened in Edinburgh.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident
3
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the…
4
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
5
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Move over, Brighton! Is Oban becoming the new centre of lesbian culture?
8
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue
9
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay
10
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]