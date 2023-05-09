Co-op reveals multi-million-pound revamp project for Stornoway store

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Co-op has revealed a multi-million pound project to transform one of its stores in Stornoway.

Work on the 22,000 sqft store on MacAulay Road – the largest supermarket in the town – is expected to begin this summer.

It is hoped the revamp will be completed within three months and offer customers a wide range of improved services – including a refurbishment of the store’s coffee shop.

The full details of what the project will involve are still being finalised, however the finalised plans will be shared with the local community in due course.

The store, which supports more than 100 local jobs, will remain open throughout the works. All of the existing service will also be on offer following the makeover.

Kate Graham, Co-op operations director, said: “We are committed to serving our Stornoway community, and our store is dedicated to playing an active role in local life.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to invest in transforming the store.

“In addition to creating added value through our membership programme for both customers and community groups, we are working to develop the range, choice and added services to create a truly compelling offer to serve and support our local community.”