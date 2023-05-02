SNP culture chief branded ‘spineless’ in free speech row as MP Joanna Cherry cancelled over gender views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP culture chief branded ‘spineless’ in free speech row as MP Joanna Cherry cancelled over gender views

SNP MP Joanna Cherry's appearance at an Edinburgh Fringe event was binned by a comedy club linked to one of her own Westminster colleagues.

By Justin Bowie
Angus Robertson refused to defend Joanna Cherry. Image: PA.

SNP culture chief Angus Robertson was branded a “coward” after he refused to support party colleague Joanna Cherry after the cancellation of her Edinburgh Fringe event over “gender critical” views.

The criticism, from MSP Murdo Fraser, comes after Ms Cherry’s appearance at an Edinburgh Fringe event was scrapped by a comedy club linked to one of her own Westminster colleagues, Tommy Sheppard.

She was due to appear in August at one of the Fringe’s In Conversation With shows, where well-known public figures talk about their lives.

The Stand venue confirmed on Monday the Edinburgh SNP MP’s interview would no longer be able to go ahead since staff at the venue had threatened a boycott.

Staff unwilling to work

In a statement, the comedy club said: “Following extensive discussions with our staff it has become clear that a number of The Stand’s key operational staff, including venue management and box office personnel, are unwilling to work on this event.

“We will not compel our staff to work on this event and so have concluded that the event is unable to proceed on a properly staffed, safe and legally compliant basis.”

Ms Cherry has become a controversial figure within the SNP due to her long-standing opposition to the party’s reforms making it easier for transgender people to self-identity.

However, Ms Cherry says she has never said transpeople should not have equal rights, and is standing up for women concerned new gender laws will erode their own rights.

She publicly clashed with party colleagues and was sacked from the SNP’s Westminster frontbench two years ago.

Westminster MP Tommy Sheppard founded The Stand. Image: PA.

The row surrounding her cancellation at The Stand is another headache for the SNP since the party’s Edinburgh East MP Tommy Sheppard is a director of the business.

Ms Cherry claimed the comedy club had discriminated against her for cancelling the show and said their decision to “no-platform” her was “unlawful”.

What did Angus Robertson say?

Ex-Westminster SNP chief Mr Robertson, who is now his party’s culture chief in Holyrood, refused to comment on the row when asked by the BBC on Tuesday morning.

Mr Robertson claimed it was inappropriate for him to comment on what could become a “legal” matter.

He said: “I’m seeing quite a lot of traffic on social media and elsewhere suggesting this is a legal issue. I’m not qualified to pass judgement.

“I’m not going to land myself in the middle of a live issue where some people are saying they are unable to go forward with an event, and there’s others saying there’s a legal requirement for that to take place.”

Murdo Fraser, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife. Image: Andrew Cowan.

His refusal to intervene was slammed by Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser, who pointed out no legal action has yet been confirmed.

He said: “Utterly pathetic and spineless from Angus Robertson refusing to speak up for his SNP colleague Joanna Cherry on the basis that her situation is subject to legal action.

“It’s not. He’s a coward.”

How have others reacted?

Harry Potter author JK Rowling – who has strongly opposed the SNP’s gender reforms – was critical of The Stand cancelling her event.

She compared the MP’s Fringe appearance being axed to “modern McCarthyism”.

North East Tory MSP Tess White – another Conservative who backed Ms Cherry – said the controversy was a “concerning attack” on freedom of speech.

Scottish comic Leo Kearse, who regularly rails against “cancel culture”, insisted the row was about a “factional war in the SNP”.

