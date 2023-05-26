Keir Starmer vows not to block drug consumption rooms in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keir Starmer vows not to block drug consumption rooms in Scotland

The Labour leader promised he would "respect" the decision of the Scottish Parliament if it decides to back the introduction of the facilities.

By Derek Healey
Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed not to stand in the way of drug consumption rooms in Scotland if he becomes prime minister.

Campaigners say the centres – where people can inject drugs under supervision – are needed to tackle the drug deaths crisis in Scotland.

Recent figures show there were 62 drug deaths in Aberdeen – a rise of 10% – which was a new record for the city when the details were published last summer.

Aberdeen’s record drug deaths could spiral even further out of control as the cost of living crisis hits the most vulnerable, according to charity leaders at the time.

A significant breakthrough

Drug laws are decided at Westminster and Sir Keir previously ruled out any relaxation if he becomes prime minister.

In an interview, Sir Keir said: “As prime minister, I would have respect for the Scottish Parliament and where there’s a decision for the Scottish Parliament to rightly make, I would have respect for them.”

Anas Sarwar (right) with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: Shutterstock

Sir Keir said he is aligned with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

He said: “You will not find a wafer between me and Anas on this.

“We work together as partners and I’m certainly not in the business of trampling on issues that are for the Scottish Parliament.

“But I am very, very concerned – and we’ll work with Anas and others – to ensure that we get to the underlying issues, the decade of appalling failure under the SNP.

“We’re talking about the tail end of this after ten years of failure. I think we have to get to the fundamentals of this.”

An embarrassing split

Last year, Labour Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper tried to distance herself from MSPs  at Holyrood who were hoping to pave the way for overdose prevention centres.

It emerged party bosses in London ignored correspondence from their Scottish counterparts for months, while Ms Cooper refused to set out her own position.

Yvette Cooper. Image: Shutterstock

Scottish Labour was also criticised ahead of the last Holyrood election for leaving drug decriminalisation out of their manifesto, despite adopting it as an official policy five months earlier.

It came after Sir Keir repeatedly refused to back a relaxation and said Tory policy on the issue was “roughly right”.

The Scottish Government is currently working “to examine how a safer drug consumption facility could operate within the existing legal framework, focusing on how any such facility could operate and be policed”.

But the UK Government remains opposed to the centres and has said a “range of crimes” would be committed by both service users and staff in the course of using such facilities.

