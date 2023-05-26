Moray Much-loved Buckie landmark to be transformed after sitting empty for 10 years Locals are excited about the project to breathe new life into the building. By Sean McAngus May 26 2023, 3.00pm Share Much-loved Buckie landmark to be transformed after sitting empty for 10 years Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/5737720/buckie-shop-bank-street-renovation-repairs/ Copy Link 0 comment Neilian Toms is working in partnership with project manager and lead contractor Matthew Thornton to give this empty building new life. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation