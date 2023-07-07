Radical SNP government plan demands all drugs for personal use are decriminalised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Radical SNP government plan demands all drugs for personal use are decriminalised

The policy is one of several the Scottish Government is calling on the UK Government to implement - including new legislation for measures such as supervised drug consumption facilities.

By Alasdair Clark
Scotland drugs deaths
A set of new changes have been put forward in a bid to tackle drugs deaths. Image: Shutterstock.

Radical new Scottish Government proposals have demanded the UK Government decriminalise the possession of all drugs for personal supply or transfer the powers to do so to Holyrood.

They say the move would allow people found in possession of drugs to be treated and supported rather than criminalised and excluded.

Power over the Misuse of Drugs Act rests with Westminster, meaning any action by the Scottish Government to tackle substance related deaths are constrained by existing legislation.

Fresh statistics on the number of drug-related deaths in Scotland are due to be published in August, but figures last year saw an increase in the number of deaths in Aberdeen, Moray and the Highlands.

The government paper outlines a series of measures which could be implemented with further devolution, independence, or changes enacted immediately by the UK Government.

This includes changes to current laws to allow the introduction of supervised drug consumption facilities – which would allow drugs users to be supervised in an attempt to prevent lethal overdoses.

Scottish Government drugs policy minister Elena Whitham
Drug police minister Elena Whitham.

Scottish ministers say the facilities would help tackle the record level of drug-related deaths in the country.

They say changes to the current devolution settlement would also allow them to increase access to the life saving drug naloxone.

Drugs policy minister Elena Whitham said the “ambitious and radical” proposals would “save lives”.

But any changes would require support from the UK Government, a move seen as unlikely.

Conservative minister Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, reacted to the SNP proposals within minutes of the announcement, simply saying “no”.

Ms Whitham added: “We want to create a society where problematic drug use is treated as a health, not a criminal matter, reducing stigma and discrimination and enabling the person to recover and contribute positively to society.

“While we know these proposals will spark debate, they are in line with our public health approach and would further our national mission to improve and save lives.

Approach ‘at odds with Westminster’

“We are working hard within the powers we have to reduce drug deaths, and while there is more we need to do, our approach is simply at odds with the Westminster legislation we must operate within.”

Ms Whitham said all the proposals could be introduced if the appropriate powers were devolved.

She added: “Scotland needs a caring, compassionate and human rights informed drugs policy, with public health and the reduction of harm as its underlying principles, and we are ready to work with the UK Government to put into practice this progressive policy.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser branded the proposals “irresponsible”.

He said: “The call from the SNP to decriminalise drugs is not just irresponsible – greenlighting drug use to the young as acceptable behaviour – but a deeply cynical attempt to create a constitutional diversion away from this government’s shameful record on drug deaths.”

