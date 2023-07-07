Radical SNP government plan demands all drugs for personal use are decriminalised

Radical new Scottish Government proposals have demanded the UK Government decriminalise the possession of all drugs for personal supply or transfer the powers to do so to Holyrood.

They say the move would allow people found in possession of drugs to be treated and supported rather than criminalised and excluded.

Power over the Misuse of Drugs Act rests with Westminster, meaning any action by the Scottish Government to tackle substance related deaths are constrained by existing legislation.

Fresh statistics on the number of drug-related deaths in Scotland are due to be published in August, but figures last year saw an increase in the number of deaths in Aberdeen, Moray and the Highlands.

The government paper outlines a series of measures which could be implemented with further devolution, independence, or changes enacted immediately by the UK Government.

This includes changes to current laws to allow the introduction of supervised drug consumption facilities – which would allow drugs users to be supervised in an attempt to prevent lethal overdoses.

Scottish ministers say the facilities would help tackle the record level of drug-related deaths in the country.

They say changes to the current devolution settlement would also allow them to increase access to the life saving drug naloxone.

Drugs policy minister Elena Whitham said the “ambitious and radical” proposals would “save lives”.

But any changes would require support from the UK Government, a move seen as unlikely.

Conservative minister Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, reacted to the SNP proposals within minutes of the announcement, simply saying “no”.

Ms Whitham added: “We want to create a society where problematic drug use is treated as a health, not a criminal matter, reducing stigma and discrimination and enabling the person to recover and contribute positively to society.

“While we know these proposals will spark debate, they are in line with our public health approach and would further our national mission to improve and save lives.

Approach ‘at odds with Westminster’

“We are working hard within the powers we have to reduce drug deaths, and while there is more we need to do, our approach is simply at odds with the Westminster legislation we must operate within.”

Ms Whitham said all the proposals could be introduced if the appropriate powers were devolved.

She added: “Scotland needs a caring, compassionate and human rights informed drugs policy, with public health and the reduction of harm as its underlying principles, and we are ready to work with the UK Government to put into practice this progressive policy.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser branded the proposals “irresponsible”.

He said: “The call from the SNP to decriminalise drugs is not just irresponsible – greenlighting drug use to the young as acceptable behaviour – but a deeply cynical attempt to create a constitutional diversion away from this government’s shameful record on drug deaths.”