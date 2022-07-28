Scotland’s drug deaths crisis: Aberdeen and Moray report record totals with increase in Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fresh figures have revealed there were 62 drug deaths in Aberdeen during 2021 – an unwanted new record for the city.

Figures in Moray have also risen from 10 to 17, a joint record with their worst year on record in 2018.

Statistics published by the National Records of Scotland today show the national total has not increased for the first time in seven years.

In 2021, there were 1,330 drug misuse deaths registered in Scotland, this is down from 1,339 deaths in 2020.

This means the total decrease was nine deaths, or around 1%. It is the second highest drug misuse deaths figure on record.

What are the local figures?

Aberdeen : 56 in 2020, rising to 62 in 2021. This is an increase of 10%, one of the highest in Scotland.

: 56 in 2020, rising to 62 in 2021. This is an increase of 10%, one of the highest in Scotland. Aberdeenshire : 33 in 2020, has fallen to 31 in 2021.

: 33 in 2020, has fallen to 31 in 2021. Highland : 33 in 2020, has risen to 35 in 2021. This is one short of the local record of 36 from 2018.

: 33 in 2020, has risen to 35 in 2021. This is one short of the local record of 36 from 2018. Moray : 17 in 2021, up from 10 in 2020. A joint record with 2018.

: 17 in 2021, up from 10 in 2020. A joint record with 2018. Orkney : Three in 2020, has fallen to one in 2021.

: Three in 2020, has fallen to one in 2021. Shetland : Remains the same on four.

: Remains the same on four. Western Isles: Remains the same on four.

It should be noted that because of the small number of deaths on the islands, drawing conclusions on the area can be less reliable because of the smaller data set.

The larger the sample size, the more reliably conclusions can be drawn.

Scotland’s highest rate rise in Moray

Moray has recorded the highest rise in death rate at 70%. In 2020 they recorded 10 deaths, which is now risen to 17 in 2021.

This is the joint record of deaths in the area – the same as 2018.

Scotland’s rate remains around five times higher than England’s and is higher than any other European country.

While welcoming an end to seven annual increases in drugs deaths, Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance made clear the situation remains “unacceptable”.

But when it came to statistics on council areas, Aberdeen City has the ninth highest rate out of Scotland’s 32 councils.

Aberdeenshire had the fifth lowest, only Western Isles, Argyll and Bute, Shetland, and East Renfrewshire were lower.

The biggest causes of death

In 93% of all drug misuse deaths, more than one drug was found to be present in the body. This is called “polydrug use” and is especially dangerous.

Of all drug misuse deaths in 2021, 84% involved opiates or opioids, this includes heroin, morphine and methadone.

Benzodiazepines were involved in 69% of deaths. This includes other substances like “street valium”.

A national mission was announced in January 2021 to tackle rising death deaths in Scotland with additional funding of £250 million over the course of this Parliament.

What do experts think about the figures?

Dr Lorna Nisbet, from the University of Dundee’s Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science, said: “Whilst any reduction is positive, the size of this reduction will call into question the effectiveness of action currently being taken.

“The key thing is that we remain committed to tackling drug use, with clear long-term strategies, including greater sharing of data between organisations to allow service providers to respond in real-time.”

David Liddell, chief executive of Scottish Drugs Forum says: “ It is important to see these deaths in the context of poverty and in the failure of our education, care, criminal justice, housing and welfare systems to make effective early interventions.

“We need to ensure staff are resourced, trained and supported to carry out the crucial work they do in building those empowering relationships that will save lives.”

Right to Recovery Bill

The Scottish Conservatives are pushing the Right to Recovery Bill.

It would enshrine in law the right of everyone with an addiction problem to receive the treatment they need. The bill goes before the Scottish Parliament later this year.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross said: “The bill addresses one of the biggest obstacles those with addiction issues face in turning their lives around – namely accessing treatment programmes, including residential rehab.

“That’s why Right to Recovery is supported by experts, charities and those with lived experience of addiction.

“If the SNP stop dithering, and support this bill, we can begin to take much-needed action now.”

Scottish Government Response

Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance said: “These latest statistics provide yet more heart-breaking reading, and the situation remains unacceptable.

“Despite regional differences, we are focused on a national mission and I’ll continue to use all the powers at my disposal.

“My focus now is on taking action and delivering new investment to improve services and get more people into the treatment which works for them.”