Sinkhole appears on residential street in New Elgin

A New Elgin road has been sealed off by Moray Council due to concerns about a sinkhole.

The sinkhole was discovered on North Street, prompting the closure of the residential road.

Cones and signs have been erected, blocking access to the Moray road between A941 Main Street and Bailies Drive.

It’s unclear how long the road is likely to remain closed.

Sinkhole in New Elgin

Moray Council has been approached for comment.

Pictures taken at the scene show a deep sinkhole in the middle of the carriageway.

A blue square has been spray painted by road maintainers to outline the affected area as cones and signs remain in place.