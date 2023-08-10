Sinkhole appears on residential street in New Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sinkhole appears on residential street in New Elgin

Cones and signs have been erected, blocking access to the street as road maintainers repair the damage.

By Michelle Henderson
Cones and signs have been erected along North Street in New Elgin due to a sinkhole.
North Street has been closed by Moray Council due to a sinkhole. Image: David Mackay/ DC Thomson

A New Elgin road has been sealed off by Moray Council due to concerns about a sinkhole.

The sinkhole was discovered on North Street, prompting the closure of the residential road.

Cones and signs have been erected, blocking access to the Moray road between A941 Main Street and Bailies Drive.

A large sinkhole surrounded by cones and signs.
Pictures taken at the scene show a black sinkhole on the road. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.

It’s unclear how long the road is likely to remain closed.

Sinkhole in New Elgin

Moray Council has been approached for comment.

Pictures taken at the scene show a deep sinkhole in the middle of the carriageway.

A blue square has been spray painted by road maintainers to outline the affected area as cones and signs remain in place.

An orange cone pictured beside a large black sinkhole.
A section of the residential street has been closed as road maintainers work to repair the damage. Image: David Mackay/ DC Thomson.

