‘Vote Green, get Tory’: SNP councillor’s Westminster vote-split fury as Greens vow to contest new Moray seat

An Elgin SNP councillor has slated the Greens for deciding to run in a knife-edge new Moray seat and warned they could end up helping rival Conservatives.

Jérémie Fernandes claimed it is “incomprehensible” for his party’s pro-independence allies to contest the constituency, raising concerns he was trying to “dictate” terms.

The SNP hope to gain Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey from the Conservatives at the next election, which will mostly replace the seat held by Scottish party leader Douglas Ross.

But Mr Fernandes warned his party’s job will now be much more difficult since Forres Councillor Draeyk Van der Horn is standing for the Greens.

Mr Ross, who is leaving Westminster to focus on his Holyrood duties, won his current seat by just more than 500 votes in the 2019 vote.

The successor seat will bring in eastern areas of the Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey constituency, which has been held by the SNP since 2015.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson will try to replace Mr Ross at Westminster for the Tories.

Polling indicates the Conservatives may be able to hold firm in the north-east despite polls showing a likely heavy defeat UK-wide.

Mr Fernandes said: “Incomprehensible decision from the Scottish Greens to stand a candidate in Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey.

“They have zero chance of winning and they won’t even get their deposit back.

“They’ll improve the Tories’ chances of winning though. Vote Green, get Tory.”

The Scottish Greens share power with the SNP in Holyrood where they hold two ministerial posts in government.

The Scottish Greens have not commonly stood in many Westminster contests and have never had an MP.

In 2019 the Greens did not fight for any of the six constituencies which were eventually won by the Tories, including Moray.

But they did compete for more than 20 seats across Scotland, and party sources confirmed a “record number” of candidates are expected to put themselves forward.

Green contender Mr Van der Horn became his party’s first ever councillor in Moray last year following the local elections.

Former Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter, who will contest the seat for the SNP, said his party was the only option to get rid of the Tories.

He said: “This new Westminster seat is a straight fight between the SNP and the Tories.

“The SNP are the only party offering a positive alternative on critical issues such as the cost of living and shocking Tory immigration policies.”

“There really is only one choice to avoid further Tory austerity and cuts to public sector budgets, and that is to back the SNP.

“I am confident that the SNP will win, and that I will be that strong voice for the constituency in Westminster.”

Green Highland and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess defended her party’s decision to stand in the new Moray seat.

She said: “Draeyk has been a key voice on Moray Council, he knows what the issues are that matter to local people, and I look forward to campaigning alongside him to deliver the Green change that is so vital.”

Tory candidate Ms Robertson said: “Jérémie Fernandes looks like he’s already trying to dictate the terms of the election in Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey with this outburst.

“As the SNP and Greens fight it out among themselves, I will continue to focus on engaging with voters across the constituency and tackling the issues that are a priority to them.”