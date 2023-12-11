‘Vote Green, get Tory’: SNP councillor’s Westminster vote-split fury as Greens vow to contest new Moray seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Vote Green, get Tory’: SNP councillor’s Westminster vote-split fury as Greens vow to contest new Moray seat

Elgin SNP Councillor Jérémie Fernandes insisted it was “incomprehensible” for the Greens to stand in what could be a knife-edge constituency.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
An Elgin SNP councillor has slated the Greens for deciding to run in a knife-edge new Moray seat and warned they could end up helping rival Conservatives.

Jérémie Fernandes claimed it is “incomprehensible” for his party’s pro-independence allies to contest the constituency, raising concerns he was trying to “dictate” terms.

The SNP hope to gain Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey from the Conservatives at the next election, which will mostly replace the seat held by Scottish party leader Douglas Ross.

But Mr Fernandes warned his party’s job will now be much more difficult since Forres Councillor Draeyk Van der Horn is standing for the Greens.

Moray MP Douglas Ross will step down at the next election to focus on Holyrood duties. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mr Ross, who is leaving Westminster to focus on his Holyrood duties, won his current seat by just more than 500 votes in the 2019 vote.

The successor seat will bring in eastern areas of the Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey constituency, which has been held by the SNP since 2015.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson will try to replace Mr Ross at Westminster for the Tories.

Polling indicates the Conservatives may be able to hold firm in the north-east despite polls showing a likely heavy defeat UK-wide.

Mr Fernandes said: “Incomprehensible decision from the Scottish Greens to stand a candidate in Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey.

“They have zero chance of winning and they won’t even get their deposit back.

“They’ll improve the Tories’ chances of winning though. Vote Green, get Tory.”

The Scottish Greens share power with the SNP in Holyrood where they hold two ministerial posts in government.

Draeyk Van Der Horn will contest the Moray seat for the Scottish Greens. Image: DC Thomson.

The Scottish Greens have not commonly stood in many Westminster contests and have never had an MP.

In 2019 the Greens did not fight for any of the six constituencies which were eventually won by the Tories, including Moray.

But they did compete for more than 20 seats across Scotland, and party sources confirmed a “record number” of candidates are expected to put themselves forward.

Green contender Mr Van der Horn became his party’s first ever councillor in Moray last year following the local elections.

Graham Leadbitter will be the SNP candidate in Moray. Image: DC Thomson.

Former Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter, who will contest the seat for the SNP, said his party was the only option to get rid of the Tories.

He said: “This new Westminster seat is a straight fight between the SNP and the Tories.

“The SNP are the only party offering a positive alternative on critical issues such as the cost of living and shocking Tory immigration policies.”

“There really is only one choice to avoid further Tory austerity and cuts to public sector budgets, and that is to back the SNP.

“I am confident that the SNP will win, and that I will be that strong voice for the constituency in Westminster.”

Scottish Geen MSP Ariane Burgess. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Green Highland and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess defended her party’s decision to stand in the new Moray seat.

She said: “Draeyk has been a key voice on Moray Council, he knows what the issues are that matter to local people, and I look forward to campaigning alongside him to deliver the Green change that is so vital.”

Tory candidate Ms Robertson said: “Jérémie Fernandes looks like he’s already trying to dictate the terms of the election in Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey with this outburst.

“As the SNP and Greens fight it out among themselves, I will continue to focus on engaging with voters across the constituency and tackling the issues that are a priority to them.”

