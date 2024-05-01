Kate Forbes supporter comments spook John Swinney camp as SNP leadership talks held

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Kate Forbes supporter comments spook John Swinney camp as SNP leadership talks held

Both likely candidates to take over from Humza Yousaf spoke privately this week in an attempt to find common ground.

By Andy Philip & Alasdair Clark
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes said a decision is coming "soon". Image: Duncan McGlynn
Talks between the two SNP politicians considering a leadership bid were made more “challenging” by comments criticising a John Swinney “coronation”.

The background tension emerged as private talks were confirmed between Mr Swinney and Kate Forbes as they weigh up options.

MSP Ivan McKee, who backs Ms Forbes, said putting Mr Swinney in post would be “eerily reminiscent” of choosing Mr Yousaf last year.

“And we all know now how well that turned out,” he told the Daily Record.

Today, SNP insiders said many in the party remain uncomfortable with the prospect of Mr Swinney, the former deputy first minister, being appointed unopposed.

‘Complete disaster’

A senior party source said there is a view that only an election where members have a say would avoid this.

“But a bitter row, when there could be a General Election called, would be a complete disaster,” they added.

The source also said Mr McKee’s comments had made things more challenging.

Mr McKee, who ran Ms Forbes’ leadership campaign in 2023, is widely viewed as speaking for her.

Nicola Sturgeon said she would not endorse a preferred candidate today. Image: PA.

On Wednesday in Holyrood, neither likely candidate was giving much away.

Mr Swinney has said he is considering his options.

And Ms Forbes, leaving the debating chamber in the evening, said she’ll make a decision “soon”.

She also confirmed talks had been held with Mr Swinney in parliament on Tuesday.

“I am obviously in a position of still weighing up my options, so it will surprise you that I speak to colleagues in the chamber, and even other parties occasionally as well,” she said.

John Swinney said he is considering the leadership post. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Nicola Sturgeon comments

Meanwhile, former first minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted she had not been supporting either potential candidate behind the scenes.

“No candidates have declared for the leadership yet, so I’ll wait to see who emerges and like all SNP members I’ll make up my own mind, I’m not going to try to tell other members how to vote,” she told reporters in Holyrood where she was voting against a Labour motion of no confidence in the government.

“I hope the contest is positive, I hope it is forward looking and I hope it focuses on the things the SNP needs to do to continue its very strong election streak.”

Ms Sturgeon promoted Kate Forbes to her cabinet, but is viewed as likely to support her long time ally Mr Swinney.

Mr Yousaf pushed for unity within the party.

He told the BBC earlier on Wednesday: “I would say to supporters of any candidate that we will gain nothing if we talk each other down.

“The only people who benefit from that are our opponents.”

Conversation