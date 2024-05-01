Man charged after heroin and cocaine recovered in Alness after drugs raid

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged by police in connection with drugs offences in Alness.

Both heroin and cocaine, worth a total of £32,000, and a large sums of cash were recovered.

Officers executed a warrant at an address in the Milnafua area around 10am on Tuesday, April 30.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he was expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 1 May, 2024.

Detective Inspector Andy Bilton of CID said: “We remain committed to disrupting county lines drug dealing activities in our Highland communities.

“We will continue to target drug dealers through local and national intelligence gathering as well as operational and enforcement activity.

“The public have a role to play in this by reporting drug misuse and associated criminality to us to that we can investigate.”

Alness community urged to come forward after drugs raid

Anyone with any further information regarding drug-related offences in the area have been urged by police to come forward.

“Anyone with any information regarding drug dealing or county lines activities in their area are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”