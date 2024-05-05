Six charming homes for sale from Aberdeen to the Isle of Skye

It might still feel like winter but the property market across the north and north-east is certainly heating up.

Whether you’re looking for a serene sanctuary in the countryside or a house near the city, there’s stunning properties to suit all tastes.

Torries Croft, Tough, Alford

Keen horse riders are sure to fall head over heels with this traditional croft house complete with stables, a paddock and a floodlit riding school.

Set within eight acres of land, the pretty country retreat also boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms including an amazing open plan dining/kitchen and family room.

On the market for offers over £520,000 with the estate agents Aberdein Considine, the property also has a beautiful garden and several outbuildings.

Cowiesburn House, Pluscarden

With a full size tennis court, budding Andy Murrays’ will be in their element in this stunning former church manse.

Located just six miles from Elgin, the five-bedroom B-listed home really does have the ‘wow factor’ with eight acres of land outside while inside, the amazing home has a plethora of period features.

And if that wasn’t enough, the striking home – on the market for offers over £1,000,000 with Strutt and Parker – also has a two-storey stone-built detached stable building with potential for development.

Beech House, Mintlaw, Peterhead

As picturesque as the countryside it’s surrounded by, this plush property is full of pizzazz.

Sophisticated and stylish, the sleek property – on the market for offers over £575,000 with Masson and Glennie – has four bedrooms, two reception rooms and three bathrooms.

Keen horse riders are also well catered for as there are stables plus a triple garage.

Kinlochfollart, Dunvegan, Isle of Skye

With grounds extending to the shores of Loch Dunvegan and views to Macleod’s Tables, the grass is certainly greener at this handsome, category C listed former manse.

Set out over three floors, the elegant property has four reception rooms, six double bedrooms. three single bedrooms and a study.

Outside, the property – on the market for offers over £725,000 with Galbraith – enjoys beautiful grounds with formal gardens and woodland.

Tullymet, Kincardine Road, Torphins

Located on a prestigious street in the village of Torphins, this fantastic five-bedroom family home ticks all the right boxes.

Beautifully designed for modern family life, the three storey property has an exceptionally spacious open plan dining kitchen with family area, a formal lounge, garden room, study and two spa-like bathrooms.

On the market for offers over £550,000 with Aberdein Considine, the garden is a horticultural haven with raised beds with seasonal vegetables, fruits trees and mature flower borders plus a green house, wooden shed and a coal bunker.

5 Hillview Drive, Cults, Aberdeen

Make memories to last a lifetime in this wonderful family home.

From the four fantastic bedrooms and two attractive reception rooms to the two bathrooms and the summer house with its own bar, every inch of this stylish home is made for relaxation and comfort.

The excellent home – on the market for offers over £490,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace – also has an enclosed back garden and a garage.