Six charming homes for sale from Aberdeen to the Isle of Skye

We've picked six of the hottest properties on the market across the north and north-east this week.

By Rosemary Lowne
Kinlochfollart is one of the amazing homes on the market in the Isle of Skye.
Kinlochfollart is an incredible home on the market in the Isle of Skye. Image: Galbraith

It might still feel like winter but the property market across the north and north-east is certainly heating up.

Whether you’re looking for a serene sanctuary in the countryside or a house near the city, there’s stunning properties to suit all tastes.

Torries Croft, Tough, Alford

Equestrian enthusiasts will be right at home at this wonderful home. Image: Aberdein Considine

Keen horse riders are sure to fall head over heels with this traditional croft house complete with stables, a paddock and a floodlit riding school.

Set within eight acres of land, the pretty country retreat also boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms including an amazing open plan dining/kitchen and family room.

On the market for offers over £520,000 with the estate agents Aberdein Considine, the property also has a beautiful garden and several outbuildings.

The open plan kitchen/diner/family room is perfect for entertaining. Image: Aberdein Considine

Cowiesburn House, Pluscarden

Cowiesburn is brimming with charm and character. Image: Strutt and Parker

With a full size tennis court, budding Andy Murrays’ will be in their element in this stunning former church manse.

Located just six miles from Elgin, the five-bedroom B-listed home really does have the ‘wow factor’ with eight acres of land outside while inside, the amazing home has a plethora of period features.

And if that wasn’t enough, the striking home – on the market for  offers over £1,000,000 with Strutt and Parker – also has a two-storey stone-built detached stable building with potential for development.

With a full-size tennis court it’s game, set and match at Cowiesburn House. Image: Strutt and Parker

Beech House, Mintlaw, Peterhead

Beech House is like something straight out of Grand Designs. Image: Masson and Glennie

As picturesque as the countryside it’s surrounded by, this plush property is full of pizzazz.

Sophisticated and stylish, the sleek property – on the market for offers over £575,000 with Masson and Glennie – has four bedrooms, two reception rooms and three bathrooms.

Keen horse riders are also well catered for as there are stables plus a triple garage.

Every inch of this handsome home oozes style. Image: Masson and Glennie

Kinlochfollart, Dunvegan, Isle of Skye

Postcard perfect, this stunning home brings something special to the property market. Image: Galbraith

With grounds extending to the shores of Loch Dunvegan and views to Macleod’s Tables, the grass is certainly greener at this handsome, category C listed former manse.

Set out over three floors, the elegant property has four reception rooms, six double bedrooms. three single bedrooms and a study.

Outside, the property – on the market for offers over £725,000 with Galbraith – enjoys beautiful grounds with formal gardens and woodland.

Entertaining is an elegant affair in this attractive dining room. Image: Galbraith

Tullymet, Kincardine Road, Torphins

Enjoy all the beauty of the countryside while remaining close to amenities in this excellent family home. Image: Aberdein Considine

Located on a prestigious street in the village of Torphins, this fantastic five-bedroom family home ticks all the right boxes.

Beautifully designed for modern family life, the three storey property has an exceptionally spacious open plan dining kitchen with family area, a formal lounge, garden room, study and two spa-like bathrooms.

On the market for offers over £550,000 with Aberdein Considine, the garden is a horticultural haven with raised beds with seasonal vegetables, fruits trees and mature flower borders plus a green house, wooden shed and a coal bunker.

This wonderful room brings the outside in. Image: Aberdein Considine

5 Hillview Drive, Cults, Aberdeen

Make yourself at home in this charming property. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Make memories to last a lifetime in this wonderful family home.

From the four fantastic bedrooms and two attractive reception rooms to the two bathrooms and the summer house with its own bar, every inch of this stylish home is made for relaxation and comfort.

The excellent home – on the market for offers over £490,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace – also has an enclosed back garden and a garage.

Enjoy modern living in this immaculate home. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

