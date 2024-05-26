Douglas Ross says bringing back National Service would help tackle loneliness in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Douglas Ross says bringing back National Service would help tackle loneliness in Scotland

The Moray MP defended Rishi Sunak’s policy to reintroduce National Service, even though it has already started unravelling.

By Justin Bowie
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA.
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has claimed his party’s plans to bring back National Service would help tackle loneliness.

Rishi Sunak announced 18-year-old’s would be given a choice between a placement in the armed forces or “volunteering” in the community for a year if he wins the election.

Volunteers would help the NHS, fire service, police, or charities aimed at supporting elderly, isolated pensioners.

The prime minister said the policy would give youngsters a “shared sense of purpose”.

But it is already unravelling on day one after Tory Home Secretary James Cleverly admitted it would not be compulsory.

Speaking to the BBC on The Sunday Show, Moray MP Mr Ross defended the proposals.

He said: “One of the things we’ve been speaking about is providing more opportunities for young people.

“We know, following the Covid pandemic, that young people were one of the biggest cohorts of people affected by the pandemic.

Rishi Sunak and Douglas Ross during a visit to a Highland port. Image: Shutterstock.

“So I welcome any opportunity to give young people the chance to perhaps get involved in the military service or the police or the NHS.”

Mr Ross was quizzed on whether it was more accurate to say teenagers would be “forced” into service instead of being given the opportunity to help.

He said: “There is a large opportunity to get involved in the voluntary sector.

“Loneliness is actually one of the things that is highlighted in the government’s proposals here.

“That’s a big issue here in Scotland.

“Perhaps we could help give opportunities for young people, but also help older people who are feeling lonely in Scotland at the moment.”

In March, it was reported Scots living in rural communities are less likely to experience loneliness than those living in urban areas.

Earlier this month we exclusively revealed Scotland’s largest men’s mental health charity faced being wound up.

The Scottish Government U-turned after initially cutting ties with the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association following warnings of a “loneliness time bomb”.

Labour branded the Tory National Service plans a “headline-grabbing gimmick”.

The SNP warned the policy could threaten Scotland’s funding.

Defending the proposals, Mr Ross said other European countries have similar schemes.

Home Secretary James Cleverly confirmed the National Service plans were not mandatory. Image: PA.

The UK’s last mandatory National Service scheme came to an end in 1960, and the final conscripts were discharged in 1963.

Tory Home Secretary James Cleverly was forced to clarify nobody would be sent to jail for defying his party’s new programme.

Prime Minister Mr Sunak made a visit to a Highland port on Thursday as he kick-started his party’s election campaign in Scotland.

The visit was in the Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross constituency, a seat the Tories hadn’t even graced with a candidate yet.

The backlash to National Service plans comes as:

Conversation