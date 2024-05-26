Ex-SNP minister: John Swinney’s defence of Michael Matheson could blow up election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Ex-SNP minister: John Swinney’s defence of Michael Matheson could blow up election campaign

EXCLUSIVE: Party insiders reveal how the extraordinary defence left some colleagues stunned and furious.

By Derek Healey
First Minister John Swinney arrives to speak to the media in the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, Edinburgh. Image: PA
First Minister John Swinney arrives to speak to the media in the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, Edinburgh. Image: PA

Senior SNP figures and furious MPs have warned John Swinney’s defence of iPad roaming bill MSP Michael Matheson risks blowing up the party’s general election campaign.

Holyrood’s standards committee ruled Mr Matheson should be banned from Parliament for 27 sitting days for attempting to charge the taxpayer for £11,000 of charges his family racked up while watching football matches on holiday.

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Swinney stunned rival MSPs by claiming the investigation had been “prejudiced” by Tory MSP Annie Wells, who previously criticised Matheson’s excuses for the bill.

Mr Swinney said parliament would be brought into disrepute if his SNP colleague and friend is given a lengthy ban.

Former SNP health secretary Michael Matheson. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA.

But in a serious of interviews, party insiders revealed how the extraordinary defence left some colleagues stunned and furious.

Explosive on the doorstep

One former minister said Mr Swinney had “scored an own goal of epic proportions” and thrown SNP MPs under the bus with just weeks before the general election.

He said: “I think it will be explosive on the doorstep and a lot of people have mentioned it to me as a reason not to vote for the SNP.

“I think there will be a real backlash against John Swinney’s position on this.

“As far as the public will see it, Michael is the culprit here, not the victim. And they see it as their money he was claiming when he wasn’t justified in doing so.

“On every doorstep, the SNP will be getting pelters because of what John Swinney has said. I think he has blown up the campaign on day one.”

Michael Matheson MSP arriving at Bute House, Edinburgh. Image: PA

The former SNP minister said he had been stopped multiple times on the street by people who felt John Swinney’s comments were outrageous.

He added: “If I was a Westminster candidate at this election, I would be raging at this stupidity done without any consultation inside the party.

“The SNP MSPs were as shell-shocked to hear this line as everybody else was.

“Nobody knew that was the line he was going to take and a number of people have told me that they’re not only shocked, they’re angry.

“They feel like he has pulled the rug from under our candidates and now people who were thinking about coming back to the SNP, this is going to stop them from doing that.”

MPs watch on in disbelief

One SNP MP told us he watched on in “disbelief” as John Swinney spoke at Holyrood.

He said: “This election is going to be an uphill struggle for us and we’re going to be under huge pressure in a lot of places.

“We relish that though, I’m absolutely up for the fight.

“But what we don’t need is for any dramas going on up the road to distract from the key things we want to be talking to voters about.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney speaks during First Minister’s Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Image: PA

“I think the Matheson thing was done without really thinking about how that’s going to look for us when we’re trying to fight for our seats.

“I understand why John Swinney did it but it hasn’t really done us any favours.”

Another senior SNP figure told us they were aware Mr Swinney’s comments had angered a number of the party’s MPs.

He said the SNP is already facing the toughest election since Labour swept to power under Tony Blair in 1997.

He added: “It’s difficult to see how Swinney can turn things around.

“What I detect is that in most seats in Scotland, the contest is between the SNP and another party.

“In all of these seats, I think that while in the opinion polls we’re not doing particularly well, in those two-horse races, we’ll actually do even worse.

“For the first time that I can recall, the SNP will be the victims of tactical voting.”

What does John Swinney say?

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Mr Swinney defended his decision to challenge the sanction against Mr Matheson.

Asked if Ms Wells’ comments had undermined the entire committee’s decision, he said: “I think when you bring prejudice into a process, you have to recognise the process is damaged as a consequence.”

The SNP Holyrood group said: “The integrity of the standards process for MSPs is of critical importance.

“Parliament is expected to consider this matter this week.”

Conversation