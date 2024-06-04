Labour pledge to deliver long-overdue oil and gas ‘skills passport’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Labour pledge to deliver long-overdue oil and gas ‘skills passport’

Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray will visit Aberdeen today to discuss the plans to help oil and gas workers move into renewables.

By Adele Merson
Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray. Image: Shutterstock.
Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray. Image: Shutterstock.

Labour has pledged to work with the SNP government to deliver the long-awaited ‘skills passport’ for oil and gas workers as part of a bid to help protect North Sea jobs.

Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray will speak with businesses in Aberdeen on Wednesday about the plan to help transition offshore workers into renewables.

But the senior Labour MP’s visit comes as the party faces growing pressure over its plans to increase and extend the windfall tax on oil and gas profits.

Analysts have delivered stark warnings that Labour’s proposed North Sea tax increases could destroy up to 100,000 jobs.

Tens of thousands of jobs could be at risk by Labour’s energy plans, warn experts. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Murray said the party want to deliver a skills passport that allows offshore workers to “move flexibly back and forth” between both industries, if elected on July 4.

Plans for a skill passport, which already has the backing of both the UK and Scottish governments, have been in the pipeline for years but have been hit by delays.

SNP candidate for Aberdeen South Stephen Flynn said: “In news that will shock thousands, the Labour Party pay so little attention to the north-east that they don’t even seem to know that the Scottish Government is already funding the development of a skills passport.

“Given that, what the Labour Party should be announcing today is a withdrawal of their destructive energy plans that would see up to 100,000 job cuts – the SNP will continue to oppose those plans and put Scotland’s interest first.”

What is a skills passport?

Last month, bodies from the oil, gas and offshore wind industry reached an agreement to trial a scheme that will allow cross-sector recognition of industry training and expertise.

This would give offshore workers the ability to move smoothly around all parts of the energy mix, from jobs in the oil and gas sector to specialist roles in wind and other areas of the energy transition.

Delivery on the commitment to a skills passport was set out in both the £16 billion North Sea Transition Deal and Offshore Wind Sector Deal struck between industry and the UK Government in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

The project has been supported by the Scottish Government since 2022, when it awarded energy skills body OPITO £5 million from the Just Transition Fund.

‘We need to cut that red tape’

Mr Murray said it “should be easier” to switch between oil and gas and renewables.

He said: “The present situation, where training in one industry isn’t recognised in the other, cuts off opportunities for oil and gas workers. The fact some workers are paying out of their own pockets is scandalous.

“We need to cut that red tape and deliver a skills passport that allows offshore workers to move flexibly back and forth between both industries in the years and decades to come and which harnesses the potential of our world class workforce to make Scotland a world leader in clean energy.”

Andrew Bowie claimed Labour’s energy policy risks jobs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

However, Andrew Bowie, Scottish Conservative candidate for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, claimed the best way for Scotland to safely transition 100,000 oil and gas jobs into renewables is by “showing Labour the door”.

He said: “Keir Starmer doesn’t understand what’s already happening in the energy industry, or the economic carnage his plans will create in the north-east.”

Mr Bowie continued: “Skills passports are one part of the solution, and that’s why the cross-industry group OPITO is already engaging on a UK-wide basis, to look at how technical and safety standards can align.

The skills passport would make it easier for offshore workers to transition into green jobs. Image: Supplied.

“It’s already happening in Aberdeen and I don’t think Labour has any acumen to add to what experts are already doing.”

Katy Heidenreich, people & supply chain director at leading trade body Offshore Energies UK, said they welcome Labour’s support for the scheme and would be pleased to update Labour on the work done so far.

She added: “The UK’s energy future hinges upon the expertise of our exceptional offshore workforce. The creation of the skills passport will help take full advantage of worker experience and capabilities while ensuring the preservation of jobs and communities nationwide.”

More from Scottish politics

Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray. Image: Shutterstock.
Douglas Ross WILL stand to be MP for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East in…
Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray. Image: Shutterstock.
Could Labour actually beat SNP’s Stephen Flynn in Aberdeen?
BMA leaders have called for pay negotiations to boost staff retention (PA)
BMA Scotland criticises ‘highest spend on agency locums in a decade’
General Election polling place Angus
General elections explained: It has nothing to do with bin collections, or does it?
The wreckage of the Chinook Helicopter which crashed on the Mull of Kintyre, killing all 29 on board (Chris Bacon/PA)
Widow of man killed in helicopter disaster calls on Crown Office to investigate
Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray. Image: Shutterstock.
Rural communities must be given shares in money-spinning GB Energy projects, says Western Isles…
Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray. Image: Shutterstock.
Election Spotlight: Labour aims to capitalise as indy dream hits the rocks in Western…
John Swinney at Greyhope Bay.
John Swinney and Stephen Flynn defend LEZ on day of protest in Aberdeen
Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray. Image: Shutterstock.
What is GB Energy? Sir Keir Starmer put on spot over vague election policy
Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray. Image: Shutterstock.
A9 campaigners react to 'lame excuses' from Nicola Sturgeon over failed dualling promise

Conversation