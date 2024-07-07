Labour ‘must confirm’ north-east as GB Energy headquarters as soon as MPs return to Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour ‘must confirm’ north-east as GB Energy headquarters as soon as MPs return to Westminster

Sir Keir Starmer previously confirmed it will be headquartered in Scotland but stopped short of saying exactly where.

By Derek Healey
Labour must confirm the north-east as the headquarters of its new state-owned energy investment company immediately following the summer break at Westminster or risk betraying voters, according to a returning Tory MP.

Sir Keir Starmer has repeatedly refused to confirm the new home for GB Energy – despite putting the initiative at the heart of his pitch to Scottish voters.

The new prime minister previously confirmed it will be headquartered in Scotland but stopped short of saying exactly where.

Labour plans to hand GB Energy £8.3 billion over the next five years funded through a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas giants.

Industry leaders have called on Sir Keir to station the new initiative in Aberdeen given the ongoing shift away from fossil fuels and the uncertainty around what comes next.

Ed Miliband with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at St Fergus Gas Terminal in Aberdeenshire. Image: PA

In a letter to new Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie calls on the government to make a statement on GB Energy “in the first days follow the summer recess”.

He adds that Mr Miliband should confirm Aberdeen or its close surrounding as the headquarters and the expected remit for the company.

‘A promise is a promise’

Mr Bowie said: “The promise of starting a new energy department in north-east Scotland plainly didn’t attract voters like Keir Starmer hoped it would.

“That may be because of the apprehension here that Labour will turn off the taps in the North Sea – leaving up to 100,000 workers out of a job.”

Tory MP Andrew Bowie.

He said a “promise is a promise”, adding: “That’s why I am urging Ed Miliband to actually put this scheme – whatever it’s called – in the north-east of Scotland.

“Anything else will represent a betrayal by the Starmer government.”

We revealed previously how industry leaders had warned funding plans for GB Energy do not make sense.

Jenny Stanning, external relations director of Offshore Energies UK, said it is not logical to penalise firms to help set it up then ask those same businesses to back it with direct investment.

The government’s election manifesto states GB Energy will be a publicly owned company and will be “operationally independent, with an independent board”.

Specific projects will be owned by local councils and communities.

