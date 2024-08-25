Ukrainian toddler in Aberdeenshire got vital help in war-torn country but not on our NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukrainian toddler in Aberdeenshire got vital help in war-torn country but not on our NHS

Little Zlata Nazarova has found safety in Scotland – but could now face life in a wheelchair.

By Derek Healey
Zlata Nazarova with her mum. Image: DC Thomson
A Ukrainian family who fled to Aberdeenshire have to find around £20,000 to pay for treatment for their disabled daughter which she got for free in their war-torn homeland.

Yelyzaveta Nazarova – known as Elizabeth in English – found safety in Aberchirder, near Huntly, with her husband Vitalii and twin daughters Zlata and Zoriana in November.

The girls are now two years old but the family is caught between the horrors of war and a relentless fight to save Zlata from a lifetime in a wheelchair.

The NHS says it will not provide her with Bobath therapy, used to help mobility in children with cerebral palsy.

It is offered free and on a regular basis in Ukraine but in Scotland health chiefs say they will only provide Zlata with weekly play sessions.

Dad Vitalii, mum Yelyzaveta, Zlata, her sister Zoriana and grandmother Liudmyla. Image: Jason Hedges

The family had no access to a walker or stander when they first arrived so had to make use of homemade equipment created by a friend.

By the time a proper one had been provided, they had waited so long that Zlata had outgrown the special splints for her feet and had to wait another four months.

Zlata is also supposed to have an MRI scan every three to four months to monitor her hydrocephalus – a neurological disorder caused by an abnormal build-up of cerebrospinal fluid.

Her parents say this has never been done in the almost full year they have lived in Aberdeenshire.

Grateful but desperately worried

Yelyzaveta and Vitalii are grateful for the help they have received but are worried for their daughter after doctors found her condition has regressed.

Tests in July showed her motor function dropped from “level two” while in Ukraine to “level four” – the second worst classification and a strong indication that unless she gets the help she needs Zlata will likely never walk.

“Zlata’s condition is worsening and time is running out – we need to secure the specialised treatment she desperately requires,” Yelyzaveta said.

Two year old Zlata Nazarova. Image: DC Thomson

“The NHS has provided equipment and basic care but their rehabilitation services are not enough – essentially just play sessions with Zlata once every week or two.

“Zlata cannot walk, crawl, or feed herself, and the only thing she has left is a big smile and a deep gratitude for life.”

Family’s torment after traumatic escape

Yelyzaveta was a professional circus artist in the National Circus of Ukraine in Kyiv, while her 39-year-old husband worked in real estate.

The couple were forced to flee to Lviv, near the Polish border, in February 2022 after a rocket exploded outside their apartment building.

It was in Lviv where Yelyzaveta gave birth to Zlata and Zoriana at just 30 weeks.

Zlata suffered a stroke shortly after the birth, which resulted in eight cysts and significant brain damage.

Zlata at home in Aberdeenshire. Image: Jason Hedges

The couple secured a place for her at a clinic in London but costs for next year alone are estimated to be around £20,000.

They have now set up the website helpzlata.co.uk to raise funds for her treatment.

Their host in Scotland, Georgia Stuart, has been struggling to find them a place to live in London and has been writing to officials about the possibility of transferring sponsorship to another host under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Georgia said: “I wasn’t expecting to be involved in this final transfer process when I became a sponsor. I thought the government would help more.”

The family with host Georgia Stuart. Image: DC Thomson

Incredibly, this is the second time the host has had a family who couldn’t get the right help while in Scotland.

We reported previously that a mother and daughter who stayed with Georgia were forced to return to Ukraine rather than wait four months for NHS dental treatment.

Meanwhile, Yelyzaveta’s mother Liudmyla flew back to Ukraine in June for emergency surgery after being left on a long waiting list for diagnostic tests in Scotland.

North East MSP Michael Marra wrote to First Minister John Swinney demanding answers.

‘Promise of a better life’

Mr Marra said: “The first minister should reflect on the lessons of Zlata’s case for the perilous state of our NHS but first and foremost he should act to try and make good on the promise of a better life we made as a country to our Ukrainian brothers and sisters.”

NHS Grampian said it cannot comment on individual cases.

A spokesman added: “Speaking generally, treatments and therapies provided to patients are required to have good clinical evidence of efficacy.

“When a patient does make direct contact with us, we are more than willing to discuss their case with them – including their diagnosis, treatment and any further care they received.”

Conversation