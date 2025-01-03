Rats, mice and insects among nasties found crawling around Highland and Grampian NHS buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Rats, mice and insects among nasties found crawling around Highland and Grampian NHS buildings

A list of horrors is contained in details of call-outs across the NHS totalling millions of pounds in recent years.

By Adele Merson
Raigmore Hospital.
Pest control call-outs were recorded at hospitals including Raigmore in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Pest controllers were called to deal with creepy crawlies, rodents and infestations across NHS buildings, including mouse droppings “over everything” in a Highland dental unit.

A list of horrors is contained in details of call-outs across the health service totalling millions of pounds in recent years.

The details, released by health boards, include:

  • A mouse nest in a nurse’s bedroom, a rat infestation at a doctors’ house, bed bugs in patient accommodation on the Raigmore site and mice “dropping over everything” in the Fort William Dental Unit, all in NHS Highland.
  • NHS Grampian reported crawling and flying insects, rodents, wasps and birds, including at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
  • NHS Orkney reported a mouse in a hospital restaurant as well as bluebottles, birds and rats at Balfour Hospital.
  • NHS Western Isles spent £1,867 on removing bluebottles and wasps in the past year.

FOI data obtained by Scottish Labour shows Scottish health boards spent more than £4 million on pest control over the past six years.

A regional breakdown reveals NHS Grampian spent nearly half a million in the same period while NHS Highland spent almost £67,000.

North East MSP Michael Marra. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

North East MSP Michael Marra said: “The UK Labour government delivered a record budget settlement for Scotland including more than £1billion for NHS capital projects – the SNP must make sure every penny goes to improving our NHS estate.”

Details of the types of call-outs show pest control had to deal with incidents in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Woodend Hospital and at community hospitals.

NHS Grampian said it has a large estate across the region and pest control is part and parcel of managing its buildings.

A spokeswoman for the health board said: “A proportion of our annual costs are taken up by regular checks in all food preparation areas; these are not in response to reports of pests but rather a legal requirement. We have contracts with pest management firms who provide expert support as required.”

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

Pest controllers have had to deal with ant infestations and maggots across NHS Highland buildings, including at Raigmore and a range of community facilities.

An NHS Highland spokesman said: “NHS Highland has over 200 sites across our board area and we have regular scheduled pest control visits being carried out, with further planned pest control visits, where required, for any specific issues highlighted by the regular scheduled visits.

“We ensure any additional staff reported issues are dealt with quickly and efficiently.

“We comply with legal requirements and have no consistent individual pest control issues in our board area other than those such as Pigeon and Gull control which are controlled by management plans within the legal protection requirements set by Scottish Government.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “If approved by parliament, the draft Budget will provide more than £1 billion capital investment, with £140 million additional funding towards maintenance of the existing estate, essential equipment and digital replacement.”

