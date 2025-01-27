Aberdeen doctor says under pressure GPs will be ‘encouraged’ by John Swinney’s NHS plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen doctor says under pressure GPs will be ‘encouraged’ by John Swinney’s NHS plan

Dr Chris Provan, GP at Elmbank Medical Practice in Aberdeen, said GPs are under "unprecedented levels of pressure".

By Adele Merson
Aberdeen GP Dr Chris Provan, Scotland chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners. Image: Supplied.
An Aberdeen doctor today welcomed increased funding announced by First Minister John Swinney to make it easier for patients to see their GP but admitted family doctors are under “unprecedented pressure”.

Dr Chris Provan, Scotland Chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners, said GPs would be “encouraged” by the first minister’s speech on renewing Scotland’s NHS.

Speaking in Edinburgh on Monday, Mr Swinney laid out an improvement plan, admitting there were “crises” facing parts of the ailing health service.

The first minister announced plans to provide 150,000 more appointment and procedures, as well as a £10.5 million increase in funding for GPs and a pledge to give more funding to primary care in the future.

He also announced the creation of “frailty teams” to be at every A&E in the country to help those who could “bypass” emergency departments and free up capacity.

‘Unprecedented levels of pressure’

Dr Provan, who is a GP at Elmbank Medical Practice in Aberdeen, said: “I think GPs across Scotland will be encouraged by the first minister’s words today.

“GPs and their teams are under unprecedented levels of pressure due to the workload of caring for a rising and ageing population and a declining workforce.

“Alongside investment, the other critical pillar to seeing more care in the community will be restabilising and bolstering the workforce.”

He said that as chair of RCGP Scotland, he looks forward to seeing more details on this shift in new NHS funding will be delivered in the coming weeks.

Dr Chris Provan is a GP at Elmbank Medical Practice. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Dr Provan, who has been an Aberdeen GP for more than 30 years, previously told the P&J too many GPs are exiting general practice because of “unsustainable” workloads.

He said the high workload was pushing older doctors into retirement and recent graduates off to countries such as Canada and Australia for less punishing conditions.

The Scottish Government has made a series of commitments to tackle NHS backlogs since the Covid pandemic.

But targets have been missed, with NHS waiting lists and delayed discharge figures hitting record highs.

‘Still lack the detail’

Senior Inverness GP Dr Iain Kennedy, who is chair of the British Medical Association in Scotland, called for more detail on the outline plans set out today.

“At this stage, we still lack the detail and comprehensive vision needed to make any plan a reality”, he added.

He said delivering more funding directly for GPs must be done on the basis of a “full plan that does not simply remove funding from and risk destabilising hospital care, which is facing massive challenges”.

Dr Iain Kennedy wants to see more detail. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Last month, Audit Scotland warned there must be a clear plan for fix Scotland’s NHS.

The north-east region was among the worst performers listed in a report by the public spending watchdog due to its failure to meet crucial A&E and cancer waiting time targets.

It follows health board warnings that Grampian is short-changed and does not have enough beds to meet demand.

As part of the plans to reduce waiting lists, Mr Swinney suggested turning some facilities, including Stracathro Hospital in Brechin, into “centres of excellence” in certain procedures such as cataracts or orthopaedics.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Scotland’s NHS is in permanent crisis mode on John Swinney’s watch and nothing in his speech will change that.”

Conversation