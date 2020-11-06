Forres Mechanics dropping out of Highland League for 2020-21 season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forres Mechanics are dropping out of the Highland League for the 2020-21 season.

The Highland League voted earlier this week to restart the division on November 28.

The Mosset Park side confirmed their decision not to participate in a statement which read: “The board of Forres Mechanics FC met on the evening of November 5, 2020 and have unanimously agreed not to take part in the SHFL season 20/21.

“This decision has not been taken lightly but we have put above all other considerations the health, well-being and safety of our players, staff and their immediate families along with the football club as a whole and equally as important, the wider community of Forres and Moray.”

Highland League secretary Rod Houston said: “The Highland League is disappointed that Forres Mechanics feel they can’t take part in the next league championship.

“But in the current circumstances of a global pandemic it is entirely understandable.

“Clubs must have the scope to make their own decisions and do what they feel is in their best interests for their own sustainability.

“We will completely respect that.

“There are no penalties that will be applied for clubs in the event of them choosing not to take part in competitions next season because of these circumstances.

“That was made clear at Wednesday night’s meeting when it was decided to commence the Highland League season on November 28.

“Forres were one of the founding members of the league so this is a notable decision on their part but one we completely respect and we look forward to welcoming them back in league competition as soon as is possible.”

The Can-Cans, who finished eighth in the league last season, won the title in 1985-86 and 2011-12.