Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann insists Premiership safety comes first

Stefan Gartenmann insists all thoughts on his future at Aberdeen are on the backburner until the Dons are safe in the Scottish Premiership.

The 27-year-old central defender is on loan at the Dons from Danish Superliga club Midtjylland and is due to return to his homeland at the end of the season.

Former Dons boss Barry Robson had previously expressed an interest in making Gartenmann’s stay at Pittodrie permanent before he was sacked in January.

The Dane has not ruled out staying on at Aberdeen but insists any thoughts about his future are on hold as he bids to help his club secure its top-flight status.

He said: “We will take that in the future. I think we have to be safe first.

“We have to make sure we are in the Premiership next season and from there we can take things on and I can speak to people at the club, including the manager.

“We can take care of that in the coming weeks.

“I haven’t given things much thought in the recent weeks, if I am being honest.”

Gartenmann welcomes Thelin appointment

The Dons’ preparations for next season are beginning to take shape following the appointment of Swede Jimmy Thelin as the club’s new manager.

The Elfsborg manager is due to begin work at Pittodrie in June and Gartenmann believes his appointment has helped provide some much needed certainty within the changing room.

Aberdeen have been playing under interim management since Robson’s dismissal with Peter Leven back in charge for his second stint in the Dons dugout following Neil Warnock’s disappointing 33-day tenure as caretaker.

Gartenmann has welcomed Thelin’s imminent arrival and hopes his team-mates can take encouragement as they prepare for the last five post-split matches in the Premiership.

The Dons are five point above second-bottom Ross County, who occupy the play-off spot, with five games remaining and return to league duty when Motherwell visit Pittodrie on Saturday.

Gartenmann said: “It is hard to focus on (Thelin) just now.

“We are in a situation where we can’t look too far ahead. We have to focus on Saturday.

“It is good that there is no uncertainty now. We know what is going to happen next season.

“It is good that it is out of the picture and the fans are happy with things as well. All focus is now on Motherwell.”

New Dons boss will take heart from squad’s Hampden display

Thelin’s first competitive game in charge next season will be the Premier Sports Cup group stages after Aberdeen’s European hopes were dashed by their penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

The Dons had to win the Scottish Cup to secure European football.

The Aberdeen players were disappointed to miss out on a cup final following a thrilling 3-3 draw after 120 minutes against the holders, who went on to win the semi 6-5 in the shoot-out.

But Gartenmann believes the incoming new manager will have been encouraged by what he saw from his new squad.

He said: “I think he could see some quality in the squad.

“He will sit down with the people in charge in the coming period and there are a lot of players he can use for the future.

“I don’t know much about him.

“I know a few guys who have played under him but I haven’t spoken to them about him yet.

“But I am sure he will get to know all the players and their qualities in a very short time.”