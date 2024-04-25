Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann insists Premiership safety comes first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann insists Premiership safety comes first

On-loan central defender will discuss Dons future after club's top-flight status has been secured.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Stefan Gartenmann insists all thoughts on his future at Aberdeen are on the backburner until the Dons are safe in the Scottish Premiership.

The 27-year-old central defender is on loan at the Dons from Danish Superliga club Midtjylland and is due to return to his homeland at the end of the season.

Former Dons boss Barry Robson had previously expressed an interest in making Gartenmann’s stay at Pittodrie permanent before he was sacked in January.

The Dane has not ruled out staying on at Aberdeen but insists any thoughts about his future are on hold as he bids to help his club secure its top-flight status.

He said: “We will take that in the future. I think we have to be safe first.

“We have to make sure we are in the Premiership next season and from there we can take things on and I can speak to people at the club, including the manager.

“We can take care of that in the coming weeks.

“I haven’t given things much thought in the recent weeks, if I am being honest.”

Gartenmann welcomes Thelin appointment

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin will join the Dons in June. Image:  Sipa US/Alamy Live News

The Dons’ preparations for next season are beginning to take shape following the appointment of Swede Jimmy Thelin as the club’s new manager.

The Elfsborg manager is due to begin work at Pittodrie in June and Gartenmann believes his appointment has helped provide some much needed certainty within the changing room.

Aberdeen have been playing under interim management since Robson’s dismissal with Peter Leven back in charge for his second stint in the Dons dugout following Neil Warnock’s disappointing 33-day tenure as caretaker.

Gartenmann has welcomed Thelin’s imminent arrival and hopes his team-mates can take encouragement as they prepare for the last five post-split matches in the Premiership.

The Dons are five point above second-bottom Ross County, who occupy the play-off spot, with five games remaining and return to league duty when Motherwell visit Pittodrie on Saturday.

Gartenmann said: “It is hard to focus on (Thelin) just now.

“We are in a situation where we can’t look too far ahead. We have to focus on Saturday.

“It is good that there is no uncertainty now. We know what is going to happen next season.

“It is good that it is out of the picture and the fans are happy with things as well. All focus is now on Motherwell.”

New Dons boss will take heart from squad’s Hampden display

Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann blocks a shot from Celtic’s Kyogo during last weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image: SNS

Thelin’s first competitive game in charge next season will be the Premier Sports Cup group stages after Aberdeen’s European hopes were dashed by their penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

The Dons had to win the Scottish Cup to secure European football.

The Aberdeen players were disappointed to miss out on a cup final following a thrilling 3-3 draw after 120 minutes against the holders, who went on to win the semi 6-5 in the shoot-out.

But Gartenmann believes the incoming new manager will have been encouraged by what he saw from his new squad.

He said: “I think he could see some quality in the squad.

“He will sit down with the people in charge in the coming period and there are a lot of players he can use for the future.

“I don’t know much about him.

“I know a few guys who have played under him but I haven’t spoken to them about him yet.

“But I am sure he will get to know all the players and their qualities in a very short time.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Bayley Hutchison on being the SWPL's top goal scorer as Aberdeen Women striker sets…
Aberdeen players are dejected at full time after the penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
New manager Jimmy Thelin will improve current Aberdeen players, says interim boss Peter Leven
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-finaL Image; SNS
Feyenoord reportedly target summer swoop for Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos at the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos opens up on contract situation
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and Motherwell's Georgie Gent during a Premiership clash at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Analysis: Aberdeen need to change the record as post-split fight for survival begins
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
Sean Wallace: New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin must bid to smash damaging Old Firm…
2
Dundee manager Tony Docherty speaks to Jonny Hayes during this month's match with Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes 'in the frame' for Celtic under-18 managerial vacancy
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara. Image: SNS
Dante Polvara: Aberdeen players must prove themselves to new manager Jimmy Thelin
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 20: Aberdeen Interim Manager Peter Leven during a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park, on April 20, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven linked with move to Barnsley
Aberdeen Interim Manager Peter Leven during the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden.. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven will do all he can to help Jimmy Thelin…

Conversation