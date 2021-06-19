The Tartan Army contingent in Wembley had their say on an “absolutely unbelievable” Scotland performance after witnessing an epic Euro 2020 clash with England.

Steve Clarke’s men kept their championship hopes alive after a tough 0-0 battle with the Auld Enemy.

Fans from across the north, north-east, Tayside and Fife were among the lucky few who had tickets to the memorable clash between the two rivals.

Attendance numbers at Wembley were cut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of Scotland fans made the journey south, with no tickets for the Wembley clash, to soak up the atmosphere in London around the match despite warnings not to travel due to Covid-19 concerns.

© SWNS.com

With no fan zones in place for away support in London, Scots gathered in huge numbers in tourists spots including Hyde Park and Leicester Square.

Watch reaction from fans at Wembley in the video above.