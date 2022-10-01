Dunhill Links: Richard Mansell still cautious with a four-shot lead going into final day at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Dunhill Links: Richard Mansell still cautious with a four-shot lead going into final day at St Andrews

By Steve Scott
October 1, 2022, 5:09 pm
Rory McIlroy hit into the Swilcan Burn on the first but rebounded for a six-under 66.

England’s Richard Mansell is four shots ahead with a career-changing win in his grasp – but he’s wary of what can happen on the Old Course.

The 27-year-old has played his way from a low category to the cusp of the Race to Dubai finale this year already. After a brilliant 67 at Carnoustie he’s away and clear in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

After his outstanding 68 through the wind and the rain on the Old Course on Friday – the only player to break par there in the second round – Mansell followed up at Carnoustie.

He had one bogey at the ninth but birdied the last to finish on a 15-under total, four ahead of Sweden’s former Ryder Cup player Alex Noren.

‘Anything can happen, it’s St Andrews’

“Tomorrow (Sunday) there’s a lot of golf to play,” he said. “It’s links golf, anything can happen.

“It’s St Andrews. People can shoot 60.

“I’m just really focused on myself right now. I’m going to try and shoot a good score tomorrow and see where it puts me.”

Mansell’s playing rights at the start of the season weren’t too solid, but he played himself into a card with three top tens in May, and had two more in August.

“I’ve been in contention a lot this year and had chances on Sundays,” he said. “Every time you lose, you learn. That’s what I feel like I’ve done really well this year.

“I’ve missed two cuts in the last two weeks, but I;ve been playing a lot of  good stuff recently and it was just in case of not worrying.

“I played really, really good today. I feel really in control of my golf game right now.”

Mansell had putts for eagle on both the 12th and 14th and settled for birdies both times, and after a two-putt par on 17 – “that hole is brutal today” – he wedged to 15 feet and rolled it in at the last.

Connor Syme’s best of the day at Kingsbarns

Scotland’s challenge for the Dunhill title faded despite a best of the day 65 by Connor Syme at Kingsbarns Links.

The Drumoig player had eight  birdies with just the sole blemish on the 17th, leaping him 44 players up the leaderboard to a share of 10th.

“It was a brilliant day today,” he said. “I actually played well yesterday even though the conditions were awful.

“I kept leaving putts short and my goal today was to be more positive with my putting. The turnaround in score was all about the putting and being more positive on the greens.”

Robert MacIntyre is also eight shots behind the leader after a one-under 71 on the Old Course. A third Scot, East Lothian’s Grant Forrest, is also on seven-under with a 65 at Kingsbarns.

MacIntyre admitted that as a left-hander, he struggles on the Old Course’s back nine in the prevailing right to left wind.

“It’s the same old story for me, I can’t turn it into the wind, on 15-16-17,” he said. “I have to hope the wind is out of the east.”

There was a massive Saturday following for Rory McIlroy at St Andrews and he put together an excellent 66 to join the Scots in a share of tenth place.

That came after he spun his second shot into the Swilcan Burn on the first hole to take a bogey five, but he rebounded superbly.

Editor's Picks