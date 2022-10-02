Dunhill Links: Connor Syme continuing to progress as he zeroes in on Dubai spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Dunhill Links: Connor Syme continuing to progress as he zeroes in on Dubai spot

By Steve Scott
October 2, 2022, 5:58 pm
Connor Syme shot 69 to finish tied for 10th at the Dunhill Links.
Connor Syme got a little more aggressive on the greens to great effect as he just about booked his place in the DP World Tour’s Dubai finale at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

It’s a continuation of the steady progression this year for the Dundee-based Drumoig player, who moved into the top 30 with a 10th place finish on ten-under.

A final round 68 completed a great week playing with Ronan Keating, after the SCot vowed to himself he wasn’t going to leave any putt short.

“Well I did on the second today, which was annoying, but mostly I stuck to that,” he laughed. “I just wasn’t committing to putts and I wanted to make sure everything got to the hole.

“I changed putter and I never do that, I’ve used the same one for two and a half years. It had a heavier head, but really the problem was just me.

“It’s sometimes nice just to have a different look.”

‘I’ve been trying to enjoy it’

There’s still a few weeks of points to go before the Dubai field is sorted but Connor’s looking good and has confirmed most of his season goals.

“Really, having secured the card, I’ve been trying just to enjoy it. I’m a member here at St Andrews, I was just trying to treat it like I was playing with my friends.

“It’s an exciting spell, I just need to keep pushing on. As a team, it’s been nice to see progression every year.

“I’m more motivated than ever, but it’s just keep the foot down, and maybe give myself some opportunities to win would be great.”

Forrest’s fine finish

Grant Forrest birdied 17 and 18 in a strong finish to the Dunhill Links.

Grant Forrest had suffered some sore ones on 72nd holes this season – a triple bogey at Wentworth, for example – so his birdies at 17 and 18 for ten-under felt somewhat sweeter.

“The 17th was a nice one,” said the East Lothian player. “A cracking drive and I had a nice number (170 yds) for a nine-iron holding it into the win, and left it stiff.

“I feel I could really have made a big jump (in the rankings), especially at Wentworth.

“But I’m playing good golf and there are still four tournaments to play before Nedbank and DP World, so there’s no reason why we can’t keep it going.”

Robert MacIntyre’s frustrations with the Old Course continued with 17 pars and a sole birdie – at the long fifth – as he finished back in 20th on eight-under.

David Law (71) and Richie Ramsay (68) both finished on four-under.

