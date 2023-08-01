Willie Miller: Aberdeen close to having depth in all areas ahead of Premiership opener

Aberdeen aren’t far away from having the strength in depth they need for this season – but it’s also important they don’t lose key players.

The Dons finished off their pre-season build-up with Saturday’s 3-2 friendly win against Charlton and start their Premiership campaign away to Livingston this weekend.

So far this summer I’ve been impressed with the Reds’ recruitment, but when it comes to having the tools needed to compete on multiple fronts, star performers also need to stay at Pittodrie.

There have been reports in recent weeks linking Ylber Ramadani with a move to Serie A side Lecce, and other clubs are also said to be interested.

If the Albanian midfielder was to leave the Dons it would throw a real spanner in the works given the impact he’s made over the last year.

If a move was to happen I’m sure Aberdeen would have replacements in mind.

But if it drags on closer to deadline day it could cause a real headache in terms of trying to find a suitable replacement.

The guarantee of group stage football in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League will put extra pressure on Barry Robson’s squad.

European involvement will add at least another eight games to the Dons’ schedule and progression in the League Cup as well as a good start in the Premiership will also be on the agenda.

Having seen Hearts experience something similar last season it’s clear you need a squad with the strength in depth to cope and you also need some luck with injuries.

Deals done

So far this summer the business Aberdeen have done has been good.

Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie have been secured on a permanent deals with the likes of Nicky Devlin, Ester Sokler, Or Dadia, Rhys Williams and Ross Doohan also brought in.

And last night the Reds completed the signing of defender Slobodan Rubezic from Serbian side Novi Pazar on a three-year deal, which looks to be another good piece of business.

When I look at the squad, in defence the left side and somebody who can play left centre-back or left-back is the area where another addition is required.

If Aberdeen could get Liam Scales back from Celtic that would be ideal in terms of the versatility he provides.

But clearly at the moment the Dons are having to play a waiting game with the Irishman’s Hoops future not yet clear.

In midfield Shinnie, Ramadani and Clarkson seem to be established as first choice in the middle of the park.

Connor Barron and Dante Polvara will also be looking to force their way into things, while Ryan Duncan and Vicente Besuijen can be deployed centrally or in the wide areas.

When it comes to other options for width there’s Jonny Hayes and Shayden Morris and Duk could also be used there if required.

Then up front there’s Bojan Miovski, Ester Sokler, Duk and youngster Alfie Bavidge.

Injury impact

During the campaign injuries are always going to happen and Aberdeen have seen it already with defenders Angus MacDonald and Williams missing games in pre-season.

The latter has already been ruled out of Saturday’s league opener against Livingston, although MacDonald may be available and Rubezic’s arrival adds further depth in that area.

MacDonald and Williams’ absence highlights why you need a deep squad, it’s not just about numbers, but also the quality so players can come in and do a similar jobs to those they are replacing.

Overall ahead of the season starting the recruitment has been pretty good.

I’d also expect there to be another two or three arrivals in the coming weeks and that combined with holding onto assets like Ramadani would make it a successful summer.

You never get a 100% success rate with new signings, but Aberdeen’s recent record, having brought in the likes of Ramadani, Miovski and Duk has been good, and hopefully it continues.

Premiership predictions

The Premiership returns this weekend and my prediction would be that Aberdeen will finish third this season.

The Dons, Hearts and Hibs will all be targeting that position and the guaranteed European group stage football it brings.

All three would like to push Celtic and Rangers at the top of the league.

But it’s very hard to maintain a challenge over the course of the season given the resources at the disposal of the Glasgow pair.

However, Aberdeen set a standard in the second half of last season to finish third, that’s what they have to be aiming for again and I fancy them to do it.

On the whole the recruitment at Pittodrie has been good and at this stage they look better-equipped than Hearts or Hibs.

But if any of those sides don’t make the top six that will be a major failure.

Title tussle

When it comes to who will win the title I’d expect Celtic and Rangers – given the financial advantage they have – to be slugging it out again.

The Hoops have a new manager with Brendan Rodgers returning to the club.

The Gers have quite an inexperienced boss in Michael Beale who has had to reshape his squad during the summer.

My pick to win it would be Celtic, but there is the question mark about whether Rodgers can emulate his first spell in charge.

Rangers have added to their squad, but they still look to be playing catch-up to an extent.

Looking down, it’s hard to choose who will be bottom.

But based on where the clubs are at the moment and how they’ve performed in the League Cup St Johnstone would be my prediction to be bottom.

Unless they can make major improvements it could be a very nervy and difficult campaign for the Perth side.

Reds need cup progress

Aberdeen have been handed a decent draw in the Viaplay Cup – but they can’t afford to underestimate opponents Stirling Albion.

The Dons will take on the League One side at Forthbank later this month in the second round of the League Cup.

Former Reds captain Darren Young is manager of the Binos and led them to the League Two title last term before picking up 10 points out 12 to qualify against the odds in their League Cup group.

Stirling are a team that’s used to winning and any side with that confidence can be dangerous.

Even though they’re a part-time, lower league outfit Aberdeen can’t afford to take them lightly.

However, on the whole it is still a favourable tie for the Dons and one that they would expect to get through to reach the quarter-final.

The cups are always important to Aberdeen and provide a realistic chance to try to win silverware.

But we’ve seen shocks happen before.

In last term’s Scottish Cup the Dons were humbled by West of Scotland League outfit Darvel and two years ago Championship Raith Rovers knocked the Reds out of the League Cup.

There’s no question being eliminated at this stage against Stirling Albion would be a massive disappointment.

But I don’t see that happening and expect Aberdeen to take care of business.