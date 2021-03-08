Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen have parted company manager Derek McInnes, bringing to an end his eight-year stay at Pittodrie.

It is understood the decision was made at a board meeting on Monday to move on from McInnes, who took over at the Dons in March 2013.

Aberdeen have been on a well-publicised dip in form, which has seen them score just once in their last 10 games and with only one win in that period.

They are three points off third-placed Hibernian, however the Hibees have a game in hand.

McInnes helped bring the club their first piece of silverware in nearly 20 years with the League Cup triumph in 2014 and delivered second-placed finishes in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

However, the Dons have slipped to fourth in the last two seasons and may finish there again this season. There has also been a growing discontent among the club’s supporters at their results and style of play, with fans venting their concerns on social media as they remained locked out of stadiums.

© SNS Group

McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty were both under contract until the summer of 2022 but now the Dons must find a new manager for the first time since Craig Brown stepped down and took a seat on the board.

The ex-Rangers and Dundee United midfielder turned down the chance to join the Gers and Sunderland in 2017, opting to stay at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen face United next weekend in their final game before the split. Third and fourth place this season will gain entry to the Europa Conference League, with the winner of the Scottish Cup taking entry into the qualifying rounds of the Europa League.

However, should the winners of the competition already qualified for Europe, the fifth placed team will also qualify for the Conference League.

The Dons have made Europe in every full season under McInnes, dating back to the 2013-14 season.

However, since their triumph over Caley Thistle in 2014 at Parkhead, they have not been able to add any more silverware. They lost three major finals under McInnes, all against Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic.