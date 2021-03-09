Aberdeen fans get fake manager listed among the favourites to replace Derek McInnes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A group of Aberdeen fans managed to get a fake manager listed by a bookmaker as one of the contenders to replace Derek McInnes at Pittodrie.

The fans created a Wikipedia page for 45-year-old Ross Nicholson, which has since been removed.

His current club was listed as ‘Diznei Exzest’.

A few Aberdeen fans have created a fake Wikipedia profile under their friend's name – Ross Nicholson – and managed to get him sitting at 10/1 on SkyBet for next manager odds 😂 pic.twitter.com/mFL33bqp1k — Andrew Maclean (@AndrewMaclean_) March 9, 2021

One supporter claimed he managed to place a £5 bet on Nicholson at odds of 7-1.

The Dons are searching for a new boss after parting company with boss Derek McInnes on Monday night.

We were wondering who Ross Nicholson was. Thought he may have been an up and coming coach at Aberdeen… 😂 https://t.co/wL6WY7rip9 — The Sack Race (@thesackrace) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Kemnay Amateurs have issued a firm message to the Dons that they won’t be parting company with their management duo anytime soon.