Aberdeen fans get fake manager listed among the favourites to replace Derek McInnes

by Danny Law
March 9, 2021, 4:41 pm Updated: March 9, 2021, 4:49 pm
A group of Aberdeen fans managed to get a fake manager listed by a bookmaker as one of the contenders to replace Derek McInnes at Pittodrie.

The fans created a Wikipedia page for 45-year-old Ross Nicholson, which has since been removed.

His current club was listed as ‘Diznei Exzest’.

One supporter claimed he managed to place a £5 bet on Nicholson at odds of 7-1.

The Dons are searching for a new boss after parting company with boss Derek McInnes on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Kemnay Amateurs have issued a firm message to the Dons that they won’t be parting company with their management duo anytime soon.

