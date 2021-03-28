Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers backs Scott Brown to inspire Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers believes Scott Brown will provide inspiration for Aberdeen.

The Celtic skipper will end a 14-year association with the Hoops this summer after signing a pre-contract agreement to become a player-coach at the Dons under new boss Stephen Glass.

His former Celtic boss Rodgers says the move is a major coup for Aberdeen.

In an interview with the Sunday Mail, he said: “Scott clearly wants to continue to play as much as he can, otherwise I don’t see why he’d leave Celtic.

“That’s what most top players want to do, to play for as long as they can, and in as many games as they can.

“So first of all, he’ll inspire as a player at Aberdeen.

“I watched him recently in the game against Rangers and he was outstanding. He can clearly still play well at the highest level in Scotland.

“As a coach, he’s gone back to do his studying and qualifications.

“And from inside the game, he’ll be able to give players those bits of gold dust. And what will really rub off on them is Scott’s winning mentality.

“He’s a winner. He just wants to win and be successful. And to do that you’ve got to prepare properly every day and do things right on the training field.

“The consequence of that is how you perform on the pitch.

“Players who don’t know him will be hugely influenced by that side of him.”

Rodgers has urged Brown to pick up the phone if ever he needs any advice as he makes the transition into coaching.

He added: “I’ll always be there for Scott. I want to help him because he gave me so much as a player and as a man.

“Hopefully, he felt that was reciprocal. But any time my former players want help, support or guidance, I’ll be there for them.

“And when it’s someone like Scott, I’ll always be available.”