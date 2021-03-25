Aberdeen fans react to announcement of Scott Brown’s impending move to Pittodrie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen fans have taken to social media to voice their thoughts on the pre-contract signing of Celtic skipper Scott Brown in a player-coach role at the club.

Much of the initial reaction to the news appears to be positive, with some fans praising Brown’s “wealth of experience” and “winning mentality”.

While at Celtic Park, the midfielder has won ten Scottish top-flight titles, five Scottish Cups and six Scottish League Cups.

David Chalmers and Redtom1903 voiced their approval in response to the announcement from the club on Twitter.

I always said I hated him playing vs us, but would love to have him in the team..Good move I think. — David Chalmers (@DavidChalmers1) March 25, 2021

Well a freshness was wanted, something different as we’d gone stale. The boards not disappointed! I’m happy to let everything in the past stay there. I’ll be behind the new management 100% just like I was the last. Hope Russell comes in too. Exciting times ahead. #COYR ❤️ — Sat-nav ⭐⭐ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Redtom1903) March 25, 2021

Cameron, whose Twitter profile picture already appears to be Brown edited into an Aberdeen shirt, said new manager Stephen Glass had already “outdone” his predecessor Derek McInnes in the role.

he’s no even landed in dyce yet and he’s already outdone the mcinnes era well in — Cameron 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CL1903_) March 25, 2021

Ben Macdonald appeared to concur that the signing of Brown would bring much-needed qualities to the team.

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Well played. Great signing. A player who brings experience and a winning mentality that has been sorely missed #COYR — Ben Macdonald (@MrBenMac) March 25, 2021

Jack Keast, meanwhile, is looking forward to seeing Brown play alongside current midfielders Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie.

Brown, Ferguson and McCrorie 🤯 some midfield — Jack Keast (@KeastJack) March 25, 2021

Bill Henderson said the signing is “fantastic”, calling the Hoops captain a “real winner”.

This is fantastic news! The Dandies have signed a real winner. Can’t wait for next season. Bring it on!! COYR! COYR!! 🔴⚪️❤️⚪️🔴 — Bill Henderson (@BILLHENDERSON63) March 25, 2021

But Andrew Smith wondered if officials would treat him with the same kid gloves for the Dons as he believes they did while at Celtic.

My only question on the Scott Brown signing.The first time he goes flying into a tackle in a red shirt,will the refs be as lenient with the cards as they have been while he's been with Celtic? — Andrew Smith (@Barber_Singer) March 25, 2021

On Facebook, fan David Reid was a little more sceptical around the player, but admitted he could change his mind.

He said: “Never a fan of Scott Brown, but if he brings his passion to the Don’s (sic) I’ll soon be won over welcome on board Scott.”

Cameron Macfarlane, meanwhile, was more positive, saying: “Over the moon will impose grit determination, nasty edge and most of all a winning mentality welcome broonie.”