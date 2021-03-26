Scott Brown focused on bringing success to Aberdeen after signing for Dons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

New Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown has vowed to be relentless in his quest to bring success to Aberdeen after signing a pre-contract agreement with the Dons.

The Celtic captain has agreed a two-year deal and becomes manager Stephen Glass’ first signing.

Former Scotland skipper Brown, who made 55 appearances for his country, insists the chance to take on a new challenge at Pittodrie was an opportunity he simply could not turn down.

He said: “There is no doubt I had a lot to deliberate when deciding my next steps, particularly after enjoying 14 successful years at Celtic.

“However, the opportunity to join Aberdeen, a club entering an exciting new period with my former team-mate Stephen now at the helm, was one I couldn’t pass up.

“Once this season concludes, I’m looking forward to joining Stephen, the playing and coaching staff and everyone at Aberdeen.

“I am totally committed to the challenge that lies ahead in meeting the ambitions of the club and its fans.

“I still feel I have got a lot to give, not only on the pitch, but in a broader capacity as I embark on my coaching journey. I will be relentless in my quest for success for Aberdeen.”

Glass is thrilled to have his former Hibernian team-mate on board for next season and believes the fact his first addition is infamous in Scottish football shows how important a figure he will be at Pittodrie.

The new Dons boss said: “There is a reason most of the fans in Scotland don’t like him. It’s because he has been a huge part in beating everyone else’s team.

“The number one thing has to be are they going to help the club? The fact that I know Scott really well is an overriding factor in trying to get him. It’s not one of those where we say come along and know he is going to jump at the chance.

“I thought he would be interested but I was really pleased with how keen he was to get this done. That’s an exciting thing for me to know someone like him wants to come along and be a part of it.

“It’s important the coaching staff work well together and I know Scott is a people person who will work well. The staff will love working with him.

“Off the pitch you see the charity work he does and he doesn’t look for credit for a lot of what he does. You don’t see 90% of the things Scott Brown does and that is the type of person he is.

“He is from a great family, his wife and kids are great people and the Aberdeen community is going to love him.”