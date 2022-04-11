Aberdeen’s bottom six Premiership fixtures revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s bottom six Premiership fixtures revealed

By Sean Wallace
April 11, 2022, 4:50 pm Updated: April 11, 2022, 5:10 pm
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 loss to Ross County
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 loss to Ross County

Aberdeen will kick-off their time in the Premiership bottom six with a home clash against Livingston on Saturday, April 23.

The SPFL have confirmed the fixture list for the post-split games.

A 1-0 loss to Ross County at the weekend ensured Aberdeen will finish the season in the bottom six for the first time since 2013.

Jim Goodwin’s Reds begin the post-split fixtures with back-to-back home games.

The Dons follow up the Livingston game with a Pittodrie clash against bottom club Dundee on Saturday, April 30.

The Reds then travel to Edinburgh to face Hibs in the last Saturday game of the season on May 7.

Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin applauds the supporters during the 1-0 loss to Ross County.

Aberdeen will then face St Johnstone, who currently occupy the relegation play-off spot, on Wednesday May 11.

The Reds, sitting ninth currently, are just six points ahead of the Perth Saints.

Aberdeen call time on a dismal season with a home clash against St Mirren, Goodwin’s former team, at noon on Sunday May 15.

Aberdeen’s post-split fixture list

Saturday April 23
Aberdeen v Livingston (3pm)

Saturday April 30
Aberdeen v Dundee (3pm)

Saturday May 7
Hibernian v Aberdeen (3pm)

Wednesday May 11
St Johnstone v Aberdeen (7.45pm)

Sunday May 15
Aberdeen v St Mirren (noon)

Aberdeen’s Declan Gallagher (r) looks dejected at full-time as bottom six is confirmed.

Condemned to the bottom six

None of Aberdeen’s post-split fixtures have as yet been selected for television broadcast.

However, there is scope for a final bottom six game of the season to be televised.

Six post-split fixtures in the top half of the Premiership have so far been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports.

The two legs of the cinch Premiership play-off final, which will be shown live on Sky Sports, will follow on Friday, May 20 and Monday, May 23.

Funso Ojo, Victor Besuijen, Connor McLennan and Declan Gallagher (L-R) look dejected after losing to Ross County.

Calum Beattie, SPFL company secretary and director of operations, said: “We know that fans have been eagerly awaiting the news of this year’s cinch Premiership post-split fixtures, given there is so much still to play for right across the division.

“Planning for the different permutations has been a bit different this year, with seven clubs competing for the final three spots in the top six before round 33.

“It was an incredible Saturday afternoon of football, with dramatic late goals for Ross County and Motherwell seeing them join Celtic, Rangers, Heart of Midlothian and Dundee United in the top six.

“We are pleased to be able to announce the post-split fixture list and TV selections today. It is going to be a really exciting conclusion to the season, with the title race and battle to avoid relegation and the play-off still to be concluded, and the quest for European places also set to go down to the wire.

“Everyone at the SPFL hopes supporters enjoy the post-split matches and wish all 12 cinch Premiership clubs the very best of luck for the rest of the season.”

 

