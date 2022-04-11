Aberdeen’s bottom six Premiership fixtures revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen will kick-off their time in the Premiership bottom six with a home clash against Livingston on Saturday, April 23.

The SPFL have confirmed the fixture list for the post-split games.

A 1-0 loss to Ross County at the weekend ensured Aberdeen will finish the season in the bottom six for the first time since 2013.

Jim Goodwin’s Reds begin the post-split fixtures with back-to-back home games.

The Dons follow up the Livingston game with a Pittodrie clash against bottom club Dundee on Saturday, April 30.

The Reds then travel to Edinburgh to face Hibs in the last Saturday game of the season on May 7.

Aberdeen will then face St Johnstone, who currently occupy the relegation play-off spot, on Wednesday May 11.

The Reds, sitting ninth currently, are just six points ahead of the Perth Saints.

Aberdeen call time on a dismal season with a home clash against St Mirren, Goodwin’s former team, at noon on Sunday May 15.

Aberdeen’s post-split fixture list

Saturday April 23

Aberdeen v Livingston (3pm)

Saturday April 30

Aberdeen v Dundee (3pm)

Saturday May 7

Hibernian v Aberdeen (3pm)

Wednesday May 11

St Johnstone v Aberdeen (7.45pm)

Sunday May 15

Aberdeen v St Mirren (noon)

Condemned to the bottom six

None of Aberdeen’s post-split fixtures have as yet been selected for television broadcast.

However, there is scope for a final bottom six game of the season to be televised.

Six post-split fixtures in the top half of the Premiership have so far been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports.

The two legs of the cinch Premiership play-off final, which will be shown live on Sky Sports, will follow on Friday, May 20 and Monday, May 23.

Calum Beattie, SPFL company secretary and director of operations, said: “We know that fans have been eagerly awaiting the news of this year’s cinch Premiership post-split fixtures, given there is so much still to play for right across the division.

“Planning for the different permutations has been a bit different this year, with seven clubs competing for the final three spots in the top six before round 33.

“It was an incredible Saturday afternoon of football, with dramatic late goals for Ross County and Motherwell seeing them join Celtic, Rangers, Heart of Midlothian and Dundee United in the top six.

“We are pleased to be able to announce the post-split fixture list and TV selections today. It is going to be a really exciting conclusion to the season, with the title race and battle to avoid relegation and the play-off still to be concluded, and the quest for European places also set to go down to the wire.

“Everyone at the SPFL hopes supporters enjoy the post-split matches and wish all 12 cinch Premiership clubs the very best of luck for the rest of the season.”