Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell linked with move to England By Paul Third June 9, 2022, 2:30 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 4:01 pm Dean Campbell, left, has been linked with a move to England [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell is a loan target for English League Two newcomers Stockport County. The 21-year-old, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Championship side Kilmarnock, is a target for National League winners County. Stockport are looking to strengthen their squad after winning promotion to League 2 and the Daily Record has reported the champions are keen on adding Campbell to the squad ahead of the new campaign. Rochdale, who finished 18th in League Two, are also believed to be keen on bringing the midfielder to England. Aberdeen ready to wait for their valuation to be met for Liverpool transfer target Calvin Ramsay Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen have targeted Vaclav Hladky but Joe Lewis still one of Scotland’s best keepers, insists his former No.2 Tomas Cerny Brian Irvine: Calvin Ramsay will only get better if he makes move from Aberdeen to Liverpool Aberdeen ready to wait for their valuation to be met for Liverpool transfer target Calvin Ramsay Aberdeen in fresh link with former Blackburn midfielder Jacob Davenport