Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell linked with move to England

Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell is a loan target for English League Two newcomers Stockport County.

The 21-year-old, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Championship side Kilmarnock, is a target for National League winners County.

Stockport are looking to strengthen their squad after winning promotion to League 2 and the Daily Record has reported the champions are keen on adding Campbell to the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Rochdale, who finished 18th in League Two, are also believed to be keen on bringing the midfielder to England.