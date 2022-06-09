ScotRail and Aslef agree 5% pay rise for drivers to end dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail and Aslef agree 5% pay rise for drivers to end dispute

By Louise Glen
June 9, 2022, 2:40 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 5:26 pm
ScotRail have offered 5%. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.
A deal has been struck that is hoped will bring to an end a dispute over pay between ScotRail and its train drivers.

Aslef, the union who represent train drivers in Scotland, said a 5% pay deal had been agreed after negotiations earlier today.

Aslef had previously rejected a 4.2% pay offer, and threatened strike action.

The new offer means the basic pay for drivers – excluding trainees and those who are newly qualified – would increase by more than £2,600, taking the salary to £55,264.

The offer will now be made to Alsef members via a referendum.

Chaos has been caused around the country as drivers refused to work overtime while the nationalised company has a shortage of around 120 drivers.

ScotRail introduced a reduced timetable, in place since last month, with 700 fewer services each day.

‘A really good offer’

Speaking following talks with Aslef, ScotRail said its offer recognises the cost-of-living challenges faced by families and delivers good value for the public.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We’ve made a really good offer which recognises the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country and delivers good value for the public.

Trains across the country are under speed restrictions.

“The feedback we’ve had from many drivers is that they recognise we have made a series of very good offers and we are pleased they will get a say in a referendum.

“The railway plays a vital role in growing the economy and connecting communities. Now more than ever we all need to work together to attract more people to the railway as we recover from the impact of the pandemic.”

Progress has been made

Commenting on the outcome of today’s talks Aslef Scottish organiser, Kevin Lindsay, said: “We are pleased that today significant progress has been made in our latest round of talks with ScotRail.”

“The offer on pay has been increased to 5% and we have received improved offers on pay for rest day working, Sunday working allowances, driving instructor allowances, maternity pay and an extension of no compulsory redundancies to five years.

“There has also been an improved proposal around the non consolidated revenue scheme.”

ScotRail train at Inverurie. Photo: DC Thomson

“The joint working party will also be looking at Sundays being part of the working week subject to negotiations by December 2027 as per the Aslef charter.”

“All these proposals, we believe, represent a breakthrough and significant progress and is a recognition of the vital role our members play for society and the economy.”

He added: “The full Aslef negotiating team is recommending acceptance of the offer to our members through a referendum subject to executive committee approval.”

What is the new offer in full?

ScotRail’s improved offer includes:

  • An increase in basic pay. This is broken down as a 2.2% increase to recognise the cost-of-living challenges funded by Transport Scotland, and a further 2.8% increase to be funded by ScotRail, which recognises and rewards the flexibility of rostering arrangements as ScotRail responds to changes in the market as we emerge from the pandemic.
  • An excess revenue share premium, which rewards all colleagues where ScotRail exceeds revenue budget targets. This scheme will also be backdated to 1 April 2022. Backdating to 1 April means staff would already have earned two periods of revenue share as we exceeded targets for those periods – this is £390 (less tax and NI contributions). If this paid out in full, it would be worth an additional £2,535 for every member of staff.
  • A five-year commitment to a no-compulsory redundancy agreement.
  • A commitment to bring Sundays into the working week within a five-year period with full implementation by the 2027 December timetable. This would require review of terms and conditions with trade union colleagues. A joint working party would be formed to enable all staff to feed in views and at the end staff will have a say on next steps.
  • An improvement in maternity and adoption leave payments comprising of: 13 weeks standard pay, then 13 weeks at 50% standard pay, then 13 weeks at statutory maternity pay.
  • Sunday working allowance (SWA) increased by 10%.
  • An increase in rest-day working payments to £400, with the agreement extended to March 2023 to support the driver training programme.
  • An uplift of £500 per year to driver instructor allowance.

A similar offer on pay has also been made to the RMT representing general grades.

Don’t accept 2%

Meanwhile, GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway urged local government workers to reject a 2% pay offer.

He said: “Credit to Aslef members for standing together and fighting for what they feel they are worth.

“Scottish Government ministers can be assured that GMB members across local government are doing likewise to confront the cost-of-living crisis and to make work better.

He said: “Today’s developments certainly demonstrate the paltry 2% offer currently on the table from Cosla, a figure worth less than a tenner a week extra for staff earning under £25,000 a year, is neither credible nor acceptable.

“It’s clear the only language our political leaders understand is action. That’s why we are recommending our members vote yes for strikes in our local government ballot.”

