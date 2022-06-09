ScotRail and Aslef agree 5% pay rise for drivers to end dispute

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A deal has been struck that is hoped will bring to an end a dispute over pay between ScotRail and its train drivers.

Aslef, the union who represent train drivers in Scotland, said a 5% pay deal had been agreed after negotiations earlier today.

Aslef had previously rejected a 4.2% pay offer, and threatened strike action.

The new offer means the basic pay for drivers – excluding trainees and those who are newly qualified – would increase by more than £2,600, taking the salary to £55,264.

The offer will now be made to Alsef members via a referendum.

Chaos has been caused around the country as drivers refused to work overtime while the nationalised company has a shortage of around 120 drivers.

ScotRail introduced a reduced timetable, in place since last month, with 700 fewer services each day.

‘A really good offer’

Speaking following talks with Aslef, ScotRail said its offer recognises the cost-of-living challenges faced by families and delivers good value for the public.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We’ve made a really good offer which recognises the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country and delivers good value for the public.

“The feedback we’ve had from many drivers is that they recognise we have made a series of very good offers and we are pleased they will get a say in a referendum.

“The railway plays a vital role in growing the economy and connecting communities. Now more than ever we all need to work together to attract more people to the railway as we recover from the impact of the pandemic.”

Progress has been made

Commenting on the outcome of today’s talks Aslef Scottish organiser, Kevin Lindsay, said: “We are pleased that today significant progress has been made in our latest round of talks with ScotRail.”

“The offer on pay has been increased to 5% and we have received improved offers on pay for rest day working, Sunday working allowances, driving instructor allowances, maternity pay and an extension of no compulsory redundancies to five years.

“There has also been an improved proposal around the non consolidated revenue scheme.”

“The joint working party will also be looking at Sundays being part of the working week subject to negotiations by December 2027 as per the Aslef charter.”

“All these proposals, we believe, represent a breakthrough and significant progress and is a recognition of the vital role our members play for society and the economy.”

He added: “The full Aslef negotiating team is recommending acceptance of the offer to our members through a referendum subject to executive committee approval.”

What is the new offer in full?

ScotRail’s improved offer includes:

An increase in basic pay. This is broken down as a 2.2% increase to recognise the cost-of-living challenges funded by Transport Scotland, and a further 2.8% increase to be funded by ScotRail, which recognises and rewards the flexibility of rostering arrangements as ScotRail responds to changes in the market as we emerge from the pandemic.

to recognise the cost-of-living challenges funded by Transport Scotland, and a further to be funded by ScotRail, which recognises and rewards the flexibility of rostering arrangements as ScotRail responds to changes in the market as we emerge from the pandemic. An excess revenue share premium, which rewards all colleagues where ScotRail exceeds revenue budget targets. This scheme will also be backdated to 1 April 2022. Backdating to 1 April means staff would already have earned two periods of revenue share as we exceeded targets for those periods – this is £390 (less tax and NI contributions). If this paid out in full, it would be worth an additional £2,535 for every member of staff.

for every member of staff. A five-year commitment to a no-compulsory redundancy agreement.

agreement. A commitment to bring Sundays into the working week within a five-year period with full implementation by the 2027 December timetable. This would require review of terms and conditions with trade union colleagues. A joint working party would be formed to enable all staff to feed in views and at the end staff will have a say on next steps.

within a five-year period with full implementation by the 2027 December timetable. This would require review of terms and conditions with trade union colleagues. A joint working party would be formed to enable all staff to feed in views and at the end staff will have a say on next steps. An improvement in maternity and adoption leave payments comprising of: 13 weeks standard pay, then 13 weeks at 50% standard pay, then 13 weeks at statutory maternity pay.

payments comprising of: 13 weeks standard pay, then 13 weeks at 50% standard pay, then 13 weeks at statutory maternity pay. Sunday working allowance (SWA) increased by 10%.

(SWA) increased by 10%. An increase in rest-day working payments to £400 , with the agreement extended to March 2023 to support the driver training programme.

, with the agreement extended to March 2023 to support the driver training programme. An uplift of £500 per year to driver instructor allowance.

A similar offer on pay has also been made to the RMT representing general grades.

Don’t accept 2%

Meanwhile, GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway urged local government workers to reject a 2% pay offer.

He said: “Credit to Aslef members for standing together and fighting for what they feel they are worth.

“Scottish Government ministers can be assured that GMB members across local government are doing likewise to confront the cost-of-living crisis and to make work better.

He said: “Today’s developments certainly demonstrate the paltry 2% offer currently on the table from Cosla, a figure worth less than a tenner a week extra for staff earning under £25,000 a year, is neither credible nor acceptable.

“It’s clear the only language our political leaders understand is action. That’s why we are recommending our members vote yes for strikes in our local government ballot.”