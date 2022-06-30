Fraserburgh Cricket Club one of just SIX in Scotland given disability champion status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Fraserburgh Cricket Club one of just SIX in Scotland given disability champion status

By Paul Third
June 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 5:24 pm
Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitc
Fraserburgh Cricket Club has been named as a disability cricket champion club

Fraserburgh Cricket Club have been named as a disability cricket champion club in a bid to create more opportunities for people with disabilities to get involved in the game.

The club are now one of six in Scotland recognised for having shown a commitment to growing disability sport and opportunities for all.

Funding provided by Beyond Boundaries will help the clubs by providing guidance, support, resources and equipment.

The programme will enable them to welcome and assist individuals with additional needs and varying abilities to play cricket, follow the game, officiate and volunteer.

Fraserburgh president Michael Watson said: “Over the last four to five years our cricket club has made a conscious decision to implement various cricketing programmes and activities for our local community to increase awareness and engage more participation.

Fraserburgh Cricket Club president Michael Watson, second from right, with players and volunteers of the club.
Fraserburgh Cricket Club president Michael Watson, second from right, with players and volunteers of the club.

“We created a plan and applied for the disability champion club status as we recognised this was an area within the community that we like to reach out to.”

Cricket Scotland grateful for ECB support on initiative

Each disability cricket champion club receives a free kit bag containing playing equipment and a range of balls and markers to help facilitate coaching drills and games to help the club flourish.

Cricket Scotland’s disability cricket development officer Barry McGeachy said: “Through the disability cricket champion club programme we are delighted to continue to offer new opportunities for disabled people to enjoy cricket and get involved in the sport.

“By giving clubs across Scotland access to adapted and easy to use equipment and tailored guidance and support, we can help ensure more people can enjoy cricket.

Fraserburgh are one of six clubs in Scotland recognised for their commitment to growing disability sport and providing opportunities for all.

“We are grateful to the ECB for extending the disability champion club programme to Scotland and to funders Beyond Boundaries, whose vital support helps widen participation and create more opportunities for all.

“I would like to congratulate this year’s champion clubs and I can’t wait to see what they each achieve in their communities with this boost.”

The club plan on putting the new equipment to good use when they start work with Westfield School in Fraserburgh after the summer holidays.

Fraserburgh president Watson said:  “We were absolutely delighted to be contacted by Barry and be told that we had been successful with our application.

“With the fantastic backing from Beyond Boundries, and Barry’s knowledge and support, we’re really looking forward to our coaches working with and helping the local disability community learn and enjoy cricket, the game we love.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]