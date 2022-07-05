Aberdeen Women forward Louise Brown leaves club to join Montrose Women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women forward Louise Brown leaves club to join Montrose Women

By Sophie Goodwin
July 5, 2022, 7:30 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 9:47 pm
Louise Brown has left Aberdeen to join Montrose Women. (Photo by Wullie Marr/DCT Media)
Louise Brown has left Aberdeen to join Montrose Women. (Photo by Wullie Marr/DCT Media)

Aberdeen Women forward Louise Brown has left the club and signed for SWPL 2 side Montrose.

Brown, who only joined the Dons last summer, is the sixth player to leave the club since the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 25-year-old striker made 27 appearances in all competitions last season for Aberdeen, including 21 games in SWPL 1, where she scored two goals.

She also started in the historic homecoming match against Rangers at Pittodrie in March.

In joining the Gable Endies, Brown has dropped down to the second-tier of Scottish women’s football, as the Angus side will play in SWPL 2 for the first time.

On Montrose’s Twitter, she cited “personal” and “financial” reasons as to why she left  Aberdeen.

She said: “I am really grateful for this opportunity to continue my football career at a high standard.

“I thought I’d be hanging the boots up for the season after not being able to financially or personally commit to Aberdeen, but when Craig (Feroz) contacted me I was over the moon, even more so at how much he wanted me to join his club.

Louise Brown, centre, celebrates after scoring for Aberdeen last season.

“Playing for Montrose allows me to still be the best mum I can be and also still give my full commitment to the club.

“I watched their success last season and I congratulate them enough on their hard work and determination to win.

“I’m ready to get back at it and give 100% to this club. I am really excited to meet all the girls and to see what this season will hold.”

‘Playing at the top level is where Louise belongs’

Montrose manager Feroz is delighted Brown has signed for last season’s SWF Championship North champions, having tried to sign her several times before.

He said: “We are delighted to finally capture Louise’s signature. I have admired her abilities as a footballer since I began coaching in the women’s game and have made a few unsuccessful attempts to sign her, but finally my perseverance has paid off.

“Louise is a player who I rate extremely highly and she will bring pace, power, aggression and determination to the squad and her work rate is second to none.

“Louise has came from playing at the top level and I believe that’s where Louise belongs.

“With the capture of Louise I believe we have carried out some amazing business in this transfer window and we now have a squad that can compete at this level.”

