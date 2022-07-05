Aberdeen Women forward Louise Brown leaves club to join Montrose Women

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women forward Louise Brown has left the club and signed for SWPL 2 side Montrose.

Brown, who only joined the Dons last summer, is the sixth player to leave the club since the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 25-year-old striker made 27 appearances in all competitions last season for Aberdeen, including 21 games in SWPL 1, where she scored two goals.

She also started in the historic homecoming match against Rangers at Pittodrie in March.

In joining the Gable Endies, Brown has dropped down to the second-tier of Scottish women’s football, as the Angus side will play in SWPL 2 for the first time.

On Montrose’s Twitter, she cited “personal” and “financial” reasons as to why she left Aberdeen.

She said: “I am really grateful for this opportunity to continue my football career at a high standard.

“I thought I’d be hanging the boots up for the season after not being able to financially or personally commit to Aberdeen, but when Craig (Feroz) contacted me I was over the moon, even more so at how much he wanted me to join his club.

“Playing for Montrose allows me to still be the best mum I can be and also still give my full commitment to the club.

“I watched their success last season and I congratulate them enough on their hard work and determination to win.

“I’m ready to get back at it and give 100% to this club. I am really excited to meet all the girls and to see what this season will hold.”

‘Playing at the top level is where Louise belongs’

Montrose manager Feroz is delighted Brown has signed for last season’s SWF Championship North champions, having tried to sign her several times before.

He said: “We are delighted to finally capture Louise’s signature. I have admired her abilities as a footballer since I began coaching in the women’s game and have made a few unsuccessful attempts to sign her, but finally my perseverance has paid off.

WELCOME TO THE MO LOUISE BROWN We are delighted to announce the signing of Louise Brown! pic.twitter.com/fA6C21MWc2 — Montrose Football Club Women (@MontroseFCW) July 5, 2022

“Louise is a player who I rate extremely highly and she will bring pace, power, aggression and determination to the squad and her work rate is second to none.

“Louise has came from playing at the top level and I believe that’s where Louise belongs.

“With the capture of Louise I believe we have carried out some amazing business in this transfer window and we now have a squad that can compete at this level.”