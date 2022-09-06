Willie Miller: Aberdeen must grab the opportunity to ‘turn over’ Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Aberdeen must grab the opportunity to ‘turn over’ Rangers

By Willie Miller
September 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 6, 2022, 11:57 am
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen strikes at goal against Ross County.
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen strikes at goal against Ross County.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen loan signing Liam Scales.
Loan star Liam Scales insists Aberdeen will embrace the pressure of competing near the…
0
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13329367dl) Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Livingston, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 27 Aug 2022
Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin wants to close the gap on Rangers in the table.
Boss Jim Goodwin challenges Aberdeen to chase down Rangers in the Premiership table
0
Ross County's Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin applauds the fans following the 1-0 win at St Johnstone.
Travelling Aberdeen fans make away games feel like Pittodrie, says boss Jim Goodwin
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 at Ross County.
Duk delivered for the Dons - but how does Luis Lopes' bicycle kick goal…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes scores to make it 1-0 with a sublime scissors kick.
Aberdeen goal hero Duk 'champing at the bit' for first start but will have…
0
William Akio nets to secure Ross County a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in stoppage-time.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons need to be sharper in both penalty areas
Ross County's Jordan White (L) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in Premiership action.
Aberdeen need to 'punish' teams when on top, warns defender Hayden Coulson
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected at full time after conceding an injury time goal.
Reaction: Dismay for Aberdeen fans but joy for Ross County supporters following late Dingwall…

More from Press and Journal

Members from Highland RFC completed a centenary cycle.
Highland Rugby Football Club smash £10,000 target cycling 100 miles celebrating 100 years
0
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
Wildflower areas across Moray are to be expanded.
Wildflower areas and nature projects across Moray to benefit from £124,000 funding
0
Shane Strachan has been awarded position of Scriever. Supplied by National Library of Scotland.
Doric writer 'fair tricket' to be awarded position of Scots Scriever to promote language
0
A train at Montrose station.
Carmont flooding near Stonehaven disrupts Dundee to Aberdeen trains
0
Stonehaven town centre has been flooded.
All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings
0