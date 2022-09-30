Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has looked at ‘number of different scenarios’ to fix Liam Scales suspension problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has looked at ‘number of different scenarios’ to fix Liam Scales suspension problem

By Sean Wallace
September 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits he has looked at a number of different scenarios to solve the Liam Scales suspension problem.

Goodwin faces a centre-back selection headache as Scales is suspended for Saturday’s Premiership clash against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

On-loan Celtic defender Scales was controversially sent off having received a second yellow in the 3-1 loss at Hibs.

Goodwin only has one other experienced senior centre-back in captain Anthony Stewart.

The Dons boss dismisses claims he did not sign enough centre-backs during the summer transfer window, insisting he signed versatile players to operate in a number of positions.

Goodwin admits he will have no hesitation in moving Ross McCrorie from midfield to centre-back against Killie.

McCrorie has already dropped to centre-back when Aberdeen have been short in that position this season.

However, Goodwin admits McCrorie’s energy is then missed in midfield.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie, left, in action against Hibs.

Pitching teenage centre-back Jack Milne in for a first start is also an option.

The 19-year-old is highly rated by Goodwin and featured as a substitute in three Premier Sports Cup group games earlier this season.

On replacing Scales, Goodwin said: “We have looked at a number of different scenarios throughout the week.

“We have decisions to make.

“Some people do wonder about the the options at the back and the lack of depth.

“However,  I built a team with players who can play in different positions.

“Ross was Aberdeen’s player of the year last year playing centre-half, so I don’t have any hesitations in playing him there.

“He’s already done it this season, but we do miss his energy in the middle of the pitch when he’s not in there.

“We’ll sit down as a staff and decide what the game plan is going to look like and decide on the starting 11.”

Jack Milne during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.

Goodwin focused on moving on from Hibs loss

Another option is on-loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson stepping inside to left-sided centre-back.

Winger Jonny Hayes could then drop to left-back.

Aberdeen are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 3-1 loss at Hibs prior to the international break.

The Dons were leading 1-0 until a controversial incident between Scales and Hibs defender Ryan Porteous.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs’ defender Ryan Porteous at full-time.

Porteous dragged Scales to the ground, but referee David Dickinson awarded Hibs a penalty, which was converted.

Dickinson also brandished a second yellow card for Scales, who was sent off.

In the aftermath of the game, Goodwin accused Porteous of “blatant cheating” and has subsequently been charged by the SFA.

The Dons boss has been summoned to a disciplinary hearing with the SFA at Hampden on October 6 over alleged breaches of rules 73 and 77.

Other than Scales’ suspension, Goodwin is confident there will be no hangover from the loss at Easter Road.

He said: “I was disappointed with the game against Hibs with how it all panned out.

“We have been in a good place as a team and as a club.

“Prior to the Hibs game, we were unbeaten in four.

“We were 1-0 up with 60 seconds to go until half-time and were quite comfortable, albeit Hibs had plenty of possession.

“Circumstances happened that had a serious impact on the end result, but we have not been too hard on ourselves.

“The lads have been alright and we haven’t spoken much about it really.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been charged by the SFA for recent comments about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous.

Return of former Dons boss McInnes

Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes will return to Pittodrie on Saturday for the first time since he was axed in March 2021.

Goodwin insists McInnes, now Kilmarnock boss, can return to Pittodrie with his “head held high” after a successful eight-year spell at the club.

He also expects the Red Army to give McInnes a warm reception.

McInnes led Aberdeen to League Cup glory in 2014, a further three finals and regular European qualification.

Derek McInnes and Captain Russell Anderson with the League Cup in 2014.

McInnes earned promotion to the top flight with Kilmarnock last season, having won the Championship title.

The Rugby Park club are currently languishing second bottom of the Premiership table.

Kilmarnock have taken just four points from the opening seven games.

Goodwin “knows exactly what to expect” from a McInnes team.

And he is determined to win the battle of the past and present Aberdeen managers.

Goodwin said: “I know exactly what to expect from a Derek McInnes team.

“I have managed St Mirren against Aberdeen on plenty of occasions.

Derek McInnes (while Aberdeen manager) and Jim Goodwin (when St Mirren manager).

“He is a very good, experienced manager.

“His teams are very well organised and hard to beat.

“Derek has some very good players in among the squad that can cause us problems.

“As the home team the expectation, as always, is on Aberdeen to be positive and on the front foot.

“We will try to put a team on the park on Saturday that makes that possible.

“Derek spent eight years at Aberdeen and did very well.

“He improved some of the infrastructure.

“I think Derek can come back to Pittodrie with his head held high and I’m pretty sure he will get a decent reception.”

 

