Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has looked at ‘number of different scenarios’ to fix Liam Scales suspension problem

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits he has looked at a number of different scenarios to solve the Liam Scales suspension problem.

Goodwin faces a centre-back selection headache as Scales is suspended for Saturday’s Premiership clash against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

On-loan Celtic defender Scales was controversially sent off having received a second yellow in the 3-1 loss at Hibs.

Goodwin only has one other experienced senior centre-back in captain Anthony Stewart.

The Dons boss dismisses claims he did not sign enough centre-backs during the summer transfer window, insisting he signed versatile players to operate in a number of positions.

Goodwin admits he will have no hesitation in moving Ross McCrorie from midfield to centre-back against Killie.

McCrorie has already dropped to centre-back when Aberdeen have been short in that position this season.

However, Goodwin admits McCrorie’s energy is then missed in midfield.

Pitching teenage centre-back Jack Milne in for a first start is also an option.

The 19-year-old is highly rated by Goodwin and featured as a substitute in three Premier Sports Cup group games earlier this season.

On replacing Scales, Goodwin said: “We have looked at a number of different scenarios throughout the week.

“We have decisions to make.

“Some people do wonder about the the options at the back and the lack of depth.

“However, I built a team with players who can play in different positions.

“Ross was Aberdeen’s player of the year last year playing centre-half, so I don’t have any hesitations in playing him there.

“He’s already done it this season, but we do miss his energy in the middle of the pitch when he’s not in there.

“We’ll sit down as a staff and decide what the game plan is going to look like and decide on the starting 11.”

Goodwin focused on moving on from Hibs loss

Another option is on-loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson stepping inside to left-sided centre-back.

Winger Jonny Hayes could then drop to left-back.

Aberdeen are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 3-1 loss at Hibs prior to the international break.

The Dons were leading 1-0 until a controversial incident between Scales and Hibs defender Ryan Porteous.

Porteous dragged Scales to the ground, but referee David Dickinson awarded Hibs a penalty, which was converted.

Dickinson also brandished a second yellow card for Scales, who was sent off.

In the aftermath of the game, Goodwin accused Porteous of “blatant cheating” and has subsequently been charged by the SFA.

The Dons boss has been summoned to a disciplinary hearing with the SFA at Hampden on October 6 over alleged breaches of rules 73 and 77.

Other than Scales’ suspension, Goodwin is confident there will be no hangover from the loss at Easter Road.

He said: “I was disappointed with the game against Hibs with how it all panned out.

“We have been in a good place as a team and as a club.

“Prior to the Hibs game, we were unbeaten in four.

“We were 1-0 up with 60 seconds to go until half-time and were quite comfortable, albeit Hibs had plenty of possession.

“Circumstances happened that had a serious impact on the end result, but we have not been too hard on ourselves.

“The lads have been alright and we haven’t spoken much about it really.”

Return of former Dons boss McInnes

Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes will return to Pittodrie on Saturday for the first time since he was axed in March 2021.

Goodwin insists McInnes, now Kilmarnock boss, can return to Pittodrie with his “head held high” after a successful eight-year spell at the club.

He also expects the Red Army to give McInnes a warm reception.

McInnes led Aberdeen to League Cup glory in 2014, a further three finals and regular European qualification.

McInnes earned promotion to the top flight with Kilmarnock last season, having won the Championship title.

The Rugby Park club are currently languishing second bottom of the Premiership table.

Kilmarnock have taken just four points from the opening seven games.

Goodwin “knows exactly what to expect” from a McInnes team.

And he is determined to win the battle of the past and present Aberdeen managers.

Goodwin said: “I know exactly what to expect from a Derek McInnes team.

“I have managed St Mirren against Aberdeen on plenty of occasions.

“He is a very good, experienced manager.

“His teams are very well organised and hard to beat.

“Derek has some very good players in among the squad that can cause us problems.

“As the home team the expectation, as always, is on Aberdeen to be positive and on the front foot.

“We will try to put a team on the park on Saturday that makes that possible.

“Derek spent eight years at Aberdeen and did very well.

“He improved some of the infrastructure.

“I think Derek can come back to Pittodrie with his head held high and I’m pretty sure he will get a decent reception.”