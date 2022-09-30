Conservationists in call to keep pressure on UK Government over land subsidies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conservationists in call to keep pressure on UK Government over land subsidies

By Reporter
September 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Reports that planned subsidies to help restore nature in England may be cancelled have caused outrage.
Both farmers and environmentalists need to “keep the pressure” on the UK Government to ensure planned subsidies to help restore nature in England are not diluted, a leading conservationist has stated.

There has been a backlash in response to reports the government was considering abandoning England’s Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS), which operates on the principle of “public money for public goods”.

Under ELMS, which is currently at the pilot stage but due to be rolled out in 2024, land managers will receive payments for restoring degraded landscapes and making space for wildlife. However, there have been rumours that the government is mulling abandoning ELMS entirely and returning to land-based payments that prioritise maximising food production.

The reports sparked outrage from conservationists but also from farmers, many of whom have been preparing for ELMS for the past five years since it was first devised by then-environment secretary Michael Gove.

Wildlife groups slam ‘attack on nature’

A consortium of wildlife groups headed by the RSPB branded the plans “an attack on nature”, adding they fear deregulation would remove protection for wildlife, rivers, clean air and food standards.

A Defra spokesperson denied it was scrapping ELMS but said it was looking at “where and how improvements can be made”.

In a blog post, Defra said: “Boosting food production and strengthening resilience and sustainability come alongside, not instead of, protecting our environment.

“Later this year we will set out more details on how we will increase food security while strengthening the resilience and role of farmers as stewards of the British countryside.”

Defra also said the interim subsidy system, which was due to end in 2028, may be extended but they did not anticipate ELMS being abandoned.

But in the wake of the recent mini-Budget announcement, there was anxiety within the department at the government’s apparent willingness to make abrupt policy changes without taking independent advice.

Alastair Driver, director of environmental charity Rewilding Britain, said: “The clock is ticking faster than ever on biodiversity loss and climate breakdown and every delay reduces our chances, and increases the costs, of doing anything to tackle those crises.

“If anything, we’ve got to speed things up.”

Tags

Conversation

