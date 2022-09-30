Conservationists in call to keep pressure on UK Government over land subsidies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Both farmers and environmentalists need to “keep the pressure” on the UK Government to ensure planned subsidies to help restore nature in England are not diluted, a leading conservationist has stated.

There has been a backlash in response to reports the government was considering abandoning England’s Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS), which operates on the principle of “public money for public goods”.

Under ELMS, which is currently at the pilot stage but due to be rolled out in 2024, land managers will receive payments for restoring degraded landscapes and making space for wildlife. However, there have been rumours that the government is mulling abandoning ELMS entirely and returning to land-based payments that prioritise maximising food production.

The reports sparked outrage from conservationists but also from farmers, many of whom have been preparing for ELMS for the past five years since it was first devised by then-environment secretary Michael Gove.

Wildlife groups slam ‘attack on nature’

A consortium of wildlife groups headed by the RSPB branded the plans “an attack on nature”, adding they fear deregulation would remove protection for wildlife, rivers, clean air and food standards.

A Defra spokesperson denied it was scrapping ELMS but said it was looking at “where and how improvements can be made”.

In a blog post, Defra said: “Boosting food production and strengthening resilience and sustainability come alongside, not instead of, protecting our environment.

“Later this year we will set out more details on how we will increase food security while strengthening the resilience and role of farmers as stewards of the British countryside.”

Over the past week, the UK Government announced a series of measures that could threaten nature.@nationaltrust, @wwf_uk & the RSPB are joining forces to make sure your voices are heard, & together create a #PeoplesPlanForNature that no one can ignore 👉 https://t.co/6zUPgvtAFH pic.twitter.com/M45lcHgO2B — RSPB (@Natures_Voice) September 30, 2022

Defra also said the interim subsidy system, which was due to end in 2028, may be extended but they did not anticipate ELMS being abandoned.

But in the wake of the recent mini-Budget announcement, there was anxiety within the department at the government’s apparent willingness to make abrupt policy changes without taking independent advice.

Alastair Driver, director of environmental charity Rewilding Britain, said: “The clock is ticking faster than ever on biodiversity loss and climate breakdown and every delay reduces our chances, and increases the costs, of doing anything to tackle those crises.

“If anything, we’ve got to speed things up.”