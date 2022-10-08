Absence of banned Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin no excuse for heavy loss to Dundee United, says assistant Lee Sharp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The absence of banned Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin was no excuse for crashing to a heavy 4-0 loss at Dundee United, says assistant Lee Sharp.

Aberdeen slumped to a humiliating defeat at the Premiership’s bottom club with Goodwin watching from the stands.

It was an horrific night for Aberdeen who have won just twice in the last 23 away Premiership games.

Assistant boss Sharp admits Aberdeen let down the 4,000 strong travelling support.

Sharp was in charge of the Dons as Goodwin served the first of an eight game ban.

Goodwin has been hit with the hefty sanction by the SFA for comments made about Hibs’ defender Ryan Porteous following a 3-1 loss at Easter Road.

The Pittodrie gaffer will serve a six-game ban with two matches suspended until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Aberdeen have confirmed they will appeal the eight-game ban.

Sharp insists he and goalkeeper coach Craig Samson were in constant dialogue with Goodwin via phone at Tannadice.

On Goodwin being banned, Sharp said: “I don’t think that had a major impact on the game.

“He was on the phone constantly to us.

“All the work is done Monday to Friday so all the players knew their jobs, their responsibilities and roles. Everything.

“So it is just a brief conversation before the game, highlighting what we were going to do and what the game plan was.

“So I wouldn’t use that as an excuse.”

Goodwin’s frustration at SFA ban

The SFA charged Goodwin for alleged breaches of disciplinary rules 73 and 77, which cover offensive, improper and/or insulting statements and conduct.

Goodwin will miss the next six games against Dundee United (away), Hearts (home), Partick Thistle (h, League Cup), Motherwell (a), Rangers (a) and Hibs (h).

He will return to the dugout for the Premiership clash at Livingston on November 8.

Sharp said: “Obviously he is frustrated that he can’t be there to put his message across to the players.

“He is relaying that to myself and the goalie coach and we are putting that out there.

“It is hard for him.”

We let down Aberdeen supporters

Struggling Dundee United secured their first Premiership win of the season in defeating the dismal Dons.

Dundee United netted two late goals in the first half through Aziz Behich and Tony Watt.

They also netted after the break through a Jamie McGrath penalty and Ross McCrorie own goal.

The Red Army descended on Tannadice en masse to cheer on Aberdeen.

Sharp admits the Reds let them down.

He said: “There is a real sense of disappointment and letting the fans down after they all made the effort to come down

“Throughout the game they were great and very vocal.

“That gives the players a right lift and they love that.

“The fans really backed the players.”

Disappointment at heavy defeat

Aberdeen have taken just four points from five Premiership away games this season.

Slumping to the derby defeat was a brutal contrast to the performance just seven days prior when defeating Kilmarnock 4-1 at Pittodrie.

Dundee United had scored four goals in their opening eight Premiership matches.

They matched that tally in just 90 minutes against the Dons.

Sharp said: “The players, the staff and the manager are all extremely disappointed in the performance and the result.

“I thought it was a very cagey game up until they scored.

“Until then we probably had the best chance when it was played across to Bojan (Miovski) but you can’t criticise him.

“Bojan has scored a lot of goals for us this season. These things happen.

“The two goals they scored before half-time were defensively poor.

“In the second half we made a few substitutions and changed the shape.

“For the first 20 minutes we were trying to get back into the game and looked a real threat.

“We had a bit of creativity and spark about us but then unfortunately we lost the third goal.

“The fourth goal, there was not much you can do about that.”