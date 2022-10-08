Absence of banned Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin no excuse for heavy loss to Dundee United, says assistant Lee Sharp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Absence of banned Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin no excuse for heavy loss to Dundee United, says assistant Lee Sharp

By Sean Wallace
October 8, 2022, 9:22 pm Updated: October 8, 2022, 10:06 pm
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after scoring an own goal to make it 4-0 Dundee United.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after scoring an own goal to make it 4-0 Dundee United.

The absence of banned Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin was no excuse for crashing to a heavy 4-0 loss at Dundee United, says assistant Lee Sharp.

Aberdeen slumped to a humiliating defeat at the Premiership’s bottom club with Goodwin watching from the stands.

It was an horrific night for Aberdeen who have won just twice in the last 23 away Premiership games.

Assistant boss Sharp admits Aberdeen let down the 4,000 strong travelling support.

Sharp was in charge of the Dons as Goodwin served the first of an eight game ban.

Goodwin has been hit with the hefty sanction by the SFA for comments made about Hibs’ defender Ryan Porteous following a 3-1 loss at Easter Road.

The Pittodrie gaffer will serve a six-game ban with two matches suspended until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Aberdeen have confirmed they will appeal the eight-game ban.

Sharp insists he and goalkeeper coach Craig Samson were in constant dialogue with Goodwin via phone at Tannadice.

Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the clash at Dundee United.

On Goodwin being banned, Sharp said: “I don’t think that had a major impact on the game.

“He was on the phone constantly to us.

“All the work is done Monday to Friday so all the players knew their jobs, their responsibilities and roles. Everything.

“So it is just a brief conversation before the game, highlighting what we were going to do and what the game plan was.

“So I wouldn’t use that as an excuse.”

Aberdeen’s keeper coach Craig Samson and assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.

Goodwin’s frustration at SFA ban

The SFA charged Goodwin for alleged breaches of disciplinary rules 73 and 77, which cover offensive, improper and/or insulting statements and conduct.

Goodwin will miss the next six games against Dundee United (away), Hearts (home), Partick Thistle (h, League Cup), Motherwell (a), Rangers (a) and Hibs (h).

He will return to the dugout for the Premiership clash at Livingston on November 8.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson looks dejected during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.

Sharp said: “Obviously he is frustrated that he can’t be there to put his message across to the players.

“He is relaying that to myself and the goalie coach and we are putting that out there.

“It is hard for him.”

We let down Aberdeen supporters

Struggling Dundee United secured their first Premiership win of the season in defeating the dismal Dons.

Dundee United netted two late goals in the first half through Aziz Behich and Tony Watt.

They also netted after the break through a Jamie McGrath penalty and Ross McCrorie own goal.

The Red Army descended on Tannadice en masse to cheer on Aberdeen.

Sharp admits the Reds let them down.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie disappointed after scoring an own goal.

He said: “There is a real sense of disappointment and letting the fans down after they all made the effort to come down

“Throughout the game they were great and very vocal.

“That gives the players a right lift and they love that.

“The fans really backed the players.”

Aberdeen’s Marley Watkins battles with Dundee United’s Dylan Levitt at Tannadice.

Disappointment at heavy defeat

Aberdeen have taken just four points from five Premiership away games this season.

Slumping to the derby defeat was a brutal contrast to the performance just seven days prior when defeating Kilmarnock 4-1 at Pittodrie.

Dundee United had scored four goals in their opening eight Premiership matches.

They matched that tally in just 90 minutes against the Dons.

Sharp said: “The players, the staff and the manager are all extremely disappointed in the performance and the result.

“I thought it was a very cagey game up until they scored.

“Until then we probably had the best chance when it was played across to Bojan (Miovski) but you can’t criticise him.

“Bojan has scored a lot of goals for us this season. These things happen.

“The two goals they scored before half-time were defensively poor.

“In the second half we made a few substitutions and changed the shape.

“For the first 20 minutes we were trying to get back into the game and looked a real threat.

“We had a bit of creativity and spark about us but then unfortunately we lost the third goal.

“The fourth goal, there was not much you can do about that.”

