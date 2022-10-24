Curling: Aberdeen’s Rebecca Morrison skips her British side to first victory on Canadian ice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen curler Rebecca Morrison pointed to “positive” signs after leading her British Curling rink to a landmark first win in Canada.

The Scottish champions – skip Morrison, Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson – recorded a comprehensive 7-2 semi-final win over South Korea’s Team Seungyoun Ha before beating Team Jaeggi of Swizerland 7-4 in the final to claim the Alberta Curling Series event in Leduc.

“The final was really tense,” said Morrison after the victory over the pre-tournament favourites and world’s no.24-ranked side.

“We got down quite early, but managed to bring that back really quickly by piling the pressure on and we were just playing really high quality shots with a combination of freezes and draws.”

Morrison added: “We played against two teams that have a decent world ranking in both the semi and the final, so it was really great for us to get a win over them.

“All of our games today were really clinical. We were taking multiple scores when we had hammer and we were forcing when we didn’t have hammer, so that was great to see and it’s really pleasing that our team’s coming along in a positive way.”

Morrison and her rink will remain in Canada for the Autumn Gold Classic in Calgary this week, where the still-developing Scots side will have the opportunity to face some of the top-ranked teams on the planet.