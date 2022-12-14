Loan move to Aberdeen has restored Leighton Clarkson’s passion for football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leighton Clarkson has found his passion for football again after making the move to Aberdeen.

The 21-year-old jumped at the chance of a loan move to his hometown club Blackburn Rovers a year ago but a lack of game time drained his confidence and he quickly returned to parent club Liverpool.

However, a second loan, this time to Scotland with the Dons, has reinvigorated the midfielder.

He told Red TV: “I’ve always played which is why when I went to Blackburn it was a bit of a shock.

“I’ll always say it was the best learning curve I’ll have of my career but hopefully it won’t happen again.

“Going there was a tough time but since coming here I’ve settled in well and I’m enjoying my football again.”

No regrets about Blackburn move

Clarkson does not regret taking up the chance to play at Ewood Park but when it became clear his playing time would be limited he knew he had to make a change.

He said: “I’m from Blackburn and the minute they came in I had to go.

“I maybe didn’t think through the decision enough but it’s happened and I can’t go back to the past now. I’ve come here and want to do as well as I can for Aberdeen.

“It wasn’t so much confidence. I was playing out of position then the team was flying.

“I think they won nine out of 11 and had kept nine or 10 clean sheets. They changed to a back five and the two in the middle were probably the best two at the club.

“They wanted me to stay but I couldn’t go through a year of not playing which is why I went back to the under-23s to get to grips with playing football again and get my fitness back.

“I could have stayed and sat on the bench for a year but I didn’t want to. I wanted to play men’s football and managed to get a good loan here. So far I’m really liking it.”

Clarkson took advice before moving to Scotland

Following an unsuccessful loan Clarkson knew his next move had to be the right one for him.

The Englishman sought advice from former and current team-mates before making the move north but it is a decision he believes has paid off.

He said: “Coming here was something I needed.

“My first loan didn’t go so well and when I went back to Liverpool in the under-23s I performed week in, week out hoping I would get a decent loan to somewhere I could thrive.

“I know there has been a lot of young English players come up.

“Shamal George is at Livingston, so is Morgan Boyes. Andy Firth came back from Rangers and I spoke to him a lot about the Scottish Premiership.

“They’re three players who all said it would be good and something I needed.”

Spectacular goals from midfield

Clarkson’s start to his Dons career has been promising.

He has scored four goals and has two assists from his 14 appearances but the midfielder believes there is still room for improvement in the second half of the season.

He said: “I feel like I’ve done okay but I want to be doing better.

“There’s a lot to improve on. I’m only 21 and I needed these games to improve at playing a man’s game.

“Technically I feel I’m ahead of quite a lot of players in the league but the physical side is something I need to get to grips with.

“It’s going well but hopefully I can add a few more goals and assists in the second half of the season.

“I always try to get 20 goal contributions with goals and assists but really it is about doing the best I can for the club.”

Clarkson dreaming of silverware this season

Clarkson is away from home for the first time in his senior career but he is loving life in the Granite City.

The warm affection shown by the Dons support, allied to his contribution on the pitch, has ensured he is in a good place heading towards the end of 2022.

But with some huge games coming up, starting with Celtic and Rangers at Pittodrie in the coming days, not to mention a League Cup semi-final next month at Hampden, Clarkson is determined to carry on where he left off.

He said: “All the boys are eager to get back playing and we have two massive games against Celtic then Rangers. Hopefully we can get positive results and give everyone a good Christmas.

“Whenever you walk around here everyone is football mad. It’s quite crazy actually. The fans have really welcomed me and I’d love to give them a good season.

“The manager discussed the ambition of the club and wanting to get to semi-finals, finals and potentially winning trophies, and getting as close to second place as possible.

“We know with the financial gap they will always be ahead but we want to get as close to them as possible. We’re sitting in third place and have a semi-final to look forward to.”