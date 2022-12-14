Kinmylies pupil’s holiday spirit is helping fight loneliness this Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Christmas can be the loneliest time of the year for the elderly, but one Inverness pupil is helping strangers remember the joys of Christmas.

Georgie Gilham, 9, from Kinmylies Primary School won a competition which will see her letter featured in Age Scotland’s Christmas Cards for 2022.

Pupils wrote letters and poems about being a child at Christmas. By sharing their festive cheer, the pupils hope they can lift the sprits of someone spending Christmas alone.

Caring pupils reach out to the community

In her letter, Georgie shares her favourite hobby – badminton – and the reasons she loves Christmas.

“Christmas makes me feel happy,” she writes. “I love to decorate my house with Christmas trees and listen to Christmas music.”

She hopes that sharing her Christmas favourites will help people who receive her letter remember some of their own happy Christmas memories.

Kinmylies head teacher Faye Lingard said: “We are very proud that Georgie’s letter has been chosen. It’s nice to see how our caring pupils can help people in the wider community.

“The pupils enjoyed learning about being responsible citizens and confident individuals during their writing time. All the pupils who took part were keen to help those who find this time of year difficult.”

Kinmylies Christmas letter can shine a little light during a lonely season

The competition, organised by housebuilder Robertson Homes, supports Age Scotland’s Friendship Service.

Robertson Homes also made a contribution of £1,500 to support the work of Age Scotland and presented Georgie with a £50 prize voucher.

Sharon Spinelli, sales and marketing director at Robertson Homes, said that it was uplifting to see how pupils at Kinmylies showed compassion for folks who might be alone this Christmas.

“Georgie’s letter made it very clear that there are always people in the community who think about others and I am sure their letter will bring a smile to the faces of those who read it.”

Call for free help or donate to the cause

Michelle Supple, Age Scotland’s Interim Chief Executive, said that tens of thousands of older people in Scotland feel the sting of isolation during the holiday season.

Loneliness kills. You can help save a life this Christmas. A friendship call to a lonely older person costs just £5.

Please donate today. https://t.co/udWjm5S7wZ pic.twitter.com/is7SfePU4D — Age Scotland (@agescotland) December 1, 2022

Age Scotland’s Friendship Line provides support or just a friendly chat. The charity’s Comradeship Circles help older veterans stay connected with their community.

You can call free on 0800 12 44 222 from Monday – Friday, 9am-5pm.

