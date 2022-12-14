Kinmylies pupil’s holiday spirit is helping fight loneliness this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kinmylies pupil’s holiday spirit is helping fight loneliness this Christmas

By Garrett Stell
December 14, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 10:22 am
Kinmylies pupil Georgie Gilham with the Age Scotland Christmas card featuring her letter, pictured with Graeme MacPherson, Senior Sales Executive at Robertson Homes
Georgie hopes her letter is going to help those suffering with loneliness this year. Image: Robertson Homes

Christmas can be the loneliest time of the year for the elderly, but one Inverness pupil is helping strangers remember the joys of Christmas.

Georgie Gilham, 9, from Kinmylies Primary School won a competition which will see her letter featured in Age Scotland’s Christmas Cards for 2022.

Pupils wrote letters and poems about being a child at Christmas. By sharing their festive cheer, the pupils hope they can lift the sprits of someone spending Christmas alone.

Caring pupils reach out to the community

In her letter, Georgie shares her favourite hobby – badminton – and the reasons she loves Christmas.

“Christmas makes me feel happy,” she writes.  “I love to decorate my house with Christmas trees and listen to Christmas music.”

She hopes that sharing her Christmas favourites will help people who receive her letter remember some of their own happy Christmas memories.

Kinmylies head teacher Faye Lingard said: “We are very proud that Georgie’s letter has been chosen. It’s nice to see how our caring pupils can help people in the wider community.

“The pupils enjoyed learning about being responsible citizens and confident individuals during their writing time. All the pupils who took part were keen to help those who find this time of year difficult.”

Kinmylies Christmas letter can shine a little light during a lonely season

The competition, organised by housebuilder Robertson Homes, supports Age Scotland’s Friendship Service.

Robertson Homes also made a contribution of £1,500 to support the work of Age Scotland and presented Georgie with a £50 prize voucher.

Sharon Spinelli, sales and marketing director at Robertson Homes, said that it was uplifting to see how pupils at Kinmylies showed compassion for folks who might be alone this Christmas.

“Georgie’s letter made it very clear that there are always people in the community who think about others and I am sure their letter will bring a smile to the faces of those who read it.”

Call for free help or donate to the cause

Michelle Supple, Age Scotland’s Interim Chief Executive, said that tens of thousands of older people in Scotland feel the sting of isolation during the holiday season.

Age Scotland’s Friendship Line provides support or just a friendly chat. The charity’s Comradeship Circles help older veterans stay connected with their community.

You can call free on 0800 12 44 222 from Monday – Friday, 9am-5pm.

