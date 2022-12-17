Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as the Dons suffer late goal heartache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as the Dons suffer late goal heartache

By Sean Wallace
December 17, 2022, 3:41 pm Updated: December 18, 2022, 10:25 am
Celtic's Callum McGregor celebrates making it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Celtic's Callum McGregor celebrates making it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Aberdeen need to find the balance between attack and defence when facing Celtic and Rangers.

The Reds have opted to go for both extremes in recent games against the Glasgow two with the same outcome – defeats.

Aberdeen sat deep defensively and ‘parked the bus’ in a bid to frustrate Celtic and hit them on the break.

The Dons had just 19.5% possession at home to Celtic’s dominant 80.5%.

Celtic registered 33 shots at goal with the Dons only two, none on target.

The Hoops made 856 passes (754 completed) with Aberdeen just 210 (118 completed)

It was a defensive tactic that was a brutal watch for Aberdeen fans.

But it came close to paying off until Callum McGregor netted a superb 25-yard strike in the 87th minute.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi goes close against Aberdeen. Image: SNS. 

Against Rangers in a 4-1 loss at Ibrox in October the Dons set up to attack – but ‘Gers had 36 shots at goal to the Reds’ five, one on target.

Going ‘gung ho’ and ‘parking the bus’ have not worked against the Glasgow two.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin said in the post-match press conference that he would accept any criticism for the defensive tactics against Celtic.

He accepted it would have been a frustrating 90 minutes for the Red Army.

Goodwin’s players carried out his tactics well with a defensive solidity, work-rate and orginisation.

Kelle Roos only had two significant saves to make although Kyogo Furahashi spurned  a number of chances.

Aberdeen now host Rangers at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

They must find that balance between attack and defence if they are going to solve the conundrum of how to beat the Glasgow giants.

Referee Steven McLean and Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS. 

Talking points

Aberdeen’s clean sheet drought at Pittodrie against Celtic continues

Aberdeen’s 21 year long wait for a clean sheet against Celtic at Pittodrie continues despite the defensive tactics.

The Dons haven’t kept  a clean sheet against Celtic at home since December 2001, when winning 2-0.

In the previous 113 meetings with Celtic the Dons have secured just four clean sheets.

Aberdeen looked on course to end that dismal run until Callum McGregor’s late strike.

That goal should have been no surprise as Celtic have a reputation for scoring late winners.

Aberdeen’s need to find a formula to beat Celtic continues.

Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani against Celtic. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13671489ca)
Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani against Celtic. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13671489ca)

The Reds have now failed to beat Celtic in 13 straight games at Pittodrie.

Celtic have won 11 of those with two draws dating back to a Dons 2-1 win in February 2016.

Aberdeen are winless in their last 19 meetings with Celtic in all competitions with three draws and 16 losses, dating back to 2018.

It is a dismal record that is not good enough for a club of Aberdeen’s size and ambition.

Celtic’s Callum McGregor scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Duk edges battle of the former Benfica attackers

Although not on the scoresheet Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes edged the battle of the former Benfica attackers.

Duk and Celtic star Jota both played for the Portuguese giant’s B and Under 21 sides.

They both played in the same Benfica under-19 team that won the national title.

A £300,000 summer signing, Duk offered Aberdeen’s only real attacking threat as leading scorer Bojan Miovski was left isolated.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes is fouled by Cameron Carter-Vickers at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Duk offered the main thrust going forward with his runs from deep on the counter attack.

The Cape Verde international was a menace to the Celtic defence with his pace, power and strength.

Defensively he also put in a real shift.

Duk’s speed and aggression was shown in the 20th minute when he went on a rampaging run from deep in his own half.

He raced past Anthony Ralston and the run was only brought to an end when Cameron Carter-Vickers fouled him 25 yards out.

Luis Duk Lopes is fouled by Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Former Benfica team-mate Jota had scored five goals in his previous four Premiership appearances against Aberdeen.

The Reds are the only team Jota has scored more than twice against in the Premiership.

However Jota was left frustrated as his efforts were either save by Kelle Roos or wide.

Jota was eventually substituted in the 72nd minute.

Jack MacKenzie impresses… but Aberdeen must move to sign Liam Scales on a permanent contract

Despite the success of replacement Jack MacKenzie at left-centre-back Aberdeen must move to sign Liam Scales permanently in the January transfer window.

Scales was ruled out of the clash with the Premiership leaders due to the terms of his season-long loan deal from Celtic.

Aberdeen had tried to sign Scales permanently during the summer but Celtic were not open to selling the defender.

Scales is contracted to the Hoops until summer 2025 having arrived in a £500,000 from Shamrock Rovers.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi and Aberdeen defender Jack McKenzie in action. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Aberdeen face Rangers in the League Cup semi-final on January 15.

Should they beat ‘Gers there is the potential Aberdeen could face Celtic in the final.

And Scales would be unavailable if that is the case.

That must be addressed.

In Scales’ absence left-back MacKenzie came in and did an impressive job.

He more than held his own against right-sided attacker Daizen Maeda and striker Kyogo Furahashi.

It was a big ask to be pitched into a relatively unfamiliar defensive role against a Celtic side that had netted 50 goals in 15 Premiership games.

However MacKenzie rose to the challenge with a solid defensive display.

MacKenzie pitched in with key challenges and was positionally aware and disciplined.

However his level of performance does not diminish the urgent need to get Scales signed on a permanent deal.

Liel Abada and Jack McKenzie battle for possession at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Talking tactics

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin made one enforced change to the side that beat Dundee United 1-0 before the five week winter break.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie came in for centre-back Liam Scales on the left of a back three.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Premiership clash with Celtic at Pittodrie. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Aberdeen stuck with a 3-1-4-2 formation with in form strikers Bojan Miovski and Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes leading the attack.

However it was effectively a back five with wing-backs Matty Kennedy (right) and Hayden Coulson (left) dropping back when Celtic, who dominated possession, had the ball.

Aberdeen also opted to ditch their philosophy of patiently building up from the back in favour of long balls up field.

Referee watch

Steven McLean: Got the major calls right in a game without any real flashpoints.

He made a mistake when awarding a free-kick to Celtic 25 yards out -when Ylber Ramadani was clearly fouled by Reo Hatate.

Player ratings

ABERDEEN (3-1-4-2): Roos 7; McCrorie 7, Stewart 7 (Morris 90), MacKenzie 7; Ramadani 7; Kennedy 6, Barron 6, Clarkson 6 (Duncan 76), Coulson 7; Miovski 6 (Hayes 73), Duk 7

Subs not used: Lewis, Besuijen, Richardson, Bavidge, Marshall, Ramirez

CELTIC (4-3-3): Hart 5; Ralston 6, Carter-Vickers 6, Starfelt 6, Taylor 7; McGregor 7, O’Reilly 6, Hatate 6 (Turnbull 72);  Maeda 5 (Abada 46) , Furuhashi 6 (Giakoumakis 72), Jota 6 (Forrest 72)

Subs not used: Siegrist, Jenz, , Mooy,  Bernabel, Lawal.

Attendance: 15,567

Star man

Ross McCrorie:  Rock solid as the right sided centre-back with key challenges to break up attacks. Showed superb awareness, composure and determination.

 

