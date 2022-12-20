Willie Miller: Aberdeen letting fans and Scottish football down if they don’t set up to try to beat Celtic and Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Aberdeen letting fans and Scottish football down if they don’t set up to try to beat Celtic and Rangers

By Willie Miller
December 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Celtic's Callum McGregor celebrates making it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Celtic's Callum McGregor celebrates making it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Aberdeen’s defensive tactics in the 1-0 loss to Celtic have turned off a number of fans after all the hard work and promising performances earlier in the season – and it will take some time to get that goodwill from supporters back.

Aberdeen fans will have left Pittodrie after witnessing the loss to Celtic thinking that is not what they turn up at games for.

Due to their resources and fanbase, I expect Aberdeen – along with Hearts and Hibs – to take both of the Old Firm teams on in games, especially when they’ve shown form and goalscoring threat in the first part of the campaign.

If they don’t have that approach then they are letting Scottish football down and letting their own fans down.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 loss to Celtic.

I’m not expecting any of Aberdeen, Hearts or Hibs to win the league, due to the superior resources of Celtic and Rangers. But Aberdeen have a responsibility to try to beat the Glasgow two in one-off games.

And that attitude wasn’t there against Celtic when Aberdeen were set up with five at the back from the very start. It was very low and deep – almost penalty spot – defending.

Celtic’s Callum McGregor scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Dons fans had been galvanised by attractive displays – which made Celtic clash a tough watch

Aberdeen fans have bought into chairman Dave Cormack saying he wants to see expansive, attacking football.

They have also bought into manager Jim Goodwin’s style of attractive football.

To be clear, “attractive football” doesn’t mean you have to be totally open and leave yourselves spare at the back.

It is a measured tactical response – but Aberdeen didn’t do that against Celtic.

The Red Army have turned out in force recently because there is optimism that there is forward-thinking, attractive football with goals being scored.

You can’t lose sight of the fact attractive football brings fans in.

It never looked at any time against Celtic that Aberdeen fans would witness that, which is a major disappointment.

I have liked a lot of what I have seen from Goodwin’s side this season as they have been attack minded and scored a lot of goals.

But Saturday was a very hard and difficult watch for myself, and the fans.

Aberdeen fans cheer on their team.

Aberdeen’s strength in attack, but tactics nullified those strengths

I couldn’t understand why Aberdeen went with those defensive tactics.

If your team is much more comfortable going forward than being defensive then you stick with that attacking tactic.

I know Celtic are a tough nut to crack, but games against them at Pittodrie have been close.

You must use home advantage to try to win all three points.

If you go for one point and totally defensive tactics, the likelihood is that Celtic are going to score at some point. And so it proved.

It took Celtic until the 87th minute to score on Saturday but they had a number of chances before that.

Celtic’s Reo Hatate has a shot against Aberdeen. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Only good fortune for Aberdeen prevented the game being done and dusted before Callum McGregor’s late goal.

Aberdeen have a responsibility to make life as difficult as possible for Celtic and Rangers.

That doesn’t mean playing defensive with a low block or not giving the proper respect at Ibrox when losing 4-1 to Rangers.

I think the approach was wrong in both of those games.

Aberdeen played so deep against Celtic they had nothing up top.

There was also no build up from the back.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes is fouled by Cameron Carter-Vickers at Pittodrie. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

When keeper Kelle Roos got the ball, everything was long to Duk and Bojan Miovski, who were not particularly good in the air against two very strong defenders.

It was difficult to see how the Dons were going to cause Celtic any problems.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said it was probably the most his side have dominated a game.

Goodwin must find balance between contrasting approaches against Rangers and Celtic

Now, Aberdeen host Rangers at Pittodrie tonight.

Manager Goodwin recently said he got plaudits for how he set up at Ibrox when losing 4-1 in October.

He didn’t get plaudits from me.

With tactics you have to get the balance right – while you show opposition respect, you can’t show them too much.

I would hope we do not see that overly defensive approach against Celtic or Rangers at Pittodrie again.

I don’t think we will see a repeat against Rangers tonight.

A much more balanced approach to that game is what I will be looking for, as will Aberdeen fans.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Premiership clash with Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: Ross MacDonald/ SNS Group

Scales permanent contract needed

Aberdeen should move to secure Liam Scales on a permanent contract if a deal can be done with parent club Celtic.

Centre-back Scales is on a season-long loan from the Premiership champions, and he was unavailable for the 1-0 loss to Celtic due to that loan deal.

Jack MacKenzie was drafted in as left-sided centre-back to replace Scales.

Scales has proven he has enough qualities to be a positive signing for the Dons on a permanent basis.

Liam Scales and Scott Pittman in action during the cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Aberdeen. Image: SNS

I am sure manager Jim Goodwin would enjoy the security of having a player like Scales signed to a permanent contract.

Ultimately, it comes down to whether a permanent deal for Scales can be done within Aberdeen’s budget.

If it can then I would applaud that.

It would take away Scales being unavailable when facing parent club Celtic, which breaks up continuity of selection.

Liel Abada and Jack MacKenzie battle for possession at Pittodrie. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

That is always a drawback if you go into a loan deal with any other Premiership club.

Even if the Dons can secure Scales on a permanent deal, I would hope they still move to add even further cover at centre-back in January.

That has been needed for some time.

If Aberdeen could get Scales tied to a permanent deal and secure another centre-back that would be good business in the winter transfer window.

A sensational World Cup final

Argentina and France served up an exceptional World Cup final to end the tournament in Qatar on a real high.

It was great to see Lionel Messi lift the trophy as Argentina captain following the thrilling penalty shoot-out win.

Many people are saying Qatar is the best World Cup since 1966.

It isn’t – but it is the best World Cup since 1970 when Brazil won it.

Normally when you build up games of the magnitude of a World Cup you are invariably let down.

Not this time. Argentina and France served up a sensational game.

Two of the best players in the world also turned up and showed their class in the final.

Seven-time time Ballon d’Or winner Messi was superb for the entire match.

And once he got the first half out of his system, Kylian Mbappe also shone, scoring a hat-trick.

Messi has given so much to football and is such a talent he should be a World Cup winner.

It was a joy to watch Messi and Mbappe in a brilliant final.

I don’t think we could have asked for much more. It looked as though it would be a canter for Argentina.

Then suddenly there was the excitement of the game turning around with Mbappe’s double in just 90 seconds.

Although it was very tight, Argentina deserved to win it.

And, as I’ve said, Messi lifting the trophy was a fitting end to the tournament.

