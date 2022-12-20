Willie Miller: Aberdeen letting fans and Scottish football down if they don’t set up to try to beat Celtic and Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s defensive tactics in the 1-0 loss to Celtic have turned off a number of fans after all the hard work and promising performances earlier in the season – and it will take some time to get that goodwill from supporters back.

Aberdeen fans will have left Pittodrie after witnessing the loss to Celtic thinking that is not what they turn up at games for.

Due to their resources and fanbase, I expect Aberdeen – along with Hearts and Hibs – to take both of the Old Firm teams on in games, especially when they’ve shown form and goalscoring threat in the first part of the campaign.

If they don’t have that approach then they are letting Scottish football down and letting their own fans down.

I’m not expecting any of Aberdeen, Hearts or Hibs to win the league, due to the superior resources of Celtic and Rangers. But Aberdeen have a responsibility to try to beat the Glasgow two in one-off games.

And that attitude wasn’t there against Celtic when Aberdeen were set up with five at the back from the very start. It was very low and deep – almost penalty spot – defending.

Dons fans had been galvanised by attractive displays – which made Celtic clash a tough watch

Aberdeen fans have bought into chairman Dave Cormack saying he wants to see expansive, attacking football.

They have also bought into manager Jim Goodwin’s style of attractive football.

To be clear, “attractive football” doesn’t mean you have to be totally open and leave yourselves spare at the back.

It is a measured tactical response – but Aberdeen didn’t do that against Celtic.

The Red Army have turned out in force recently because there is optimism that there is forward-thinking, attractive football with goals being scored.

You can’t lose sight of the fact attractive football brings fans in.

It never looked at any time against Celtic that Aberdeen fans would witness that, which is a major disappointment.

I have liked a lot of what I have seen from Goodwin’s side this season as they have been attack minded and scored a lot of goals.

But Saturday was a very hard and difficult watch for myself, and the fans.

Aberdeen’s strength in attack, but tactics nullified those strengths

I couldn’t understand why Aberdeen went with those defensive tactics.

If your team is much more comfortable going forward than being defensive then you stick with that attacking tactic.

I know Celtic are a tough nut to crack, but games against them at Pittodrie have been close.

You must use home advantage to try to win all three points.

If you go for one point and totally defensive tactics, the likelihood is that Celtic are going to score at some point. And so it proved.

It took Celtic until the 87th minute to score on Saturday but they had a number of chances before that.

Only good fortune for Aberdeen prevented the game being done and dusted before Callum McGregor’s late goal.

Aberdeen have a responsibility to make life as difficult as possible for Celtic and Rangers.

That doesn’t mean playing defensive with a low block or not giving the proper respect at Ibrox when losing 4-1 to Rangers.

I think the approach was wrong in both of those games.

Aberdeen played so deep against Celtic they had nothing up top.

There was also no build up from the back.

When keeper Kelle Roos got the ball, everything was long to Duk and Bojan Miovski, who were not particularly good in the air against two very strong defenders.

It was difficult to see how the Dons were going to cause Celtic any problems.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said it was probably the most his side have dominated a game.

Goodwin must find balance between contrasting approaches against Rangers and Celtic

Now, Aberdeen host Rangers at Pittodrie tonight.

Manager Goodwin recently said he got plaudits for how he set up at Ibrox when losing 4-1 in October.

He didn’t get plaudits from me.

With tactics you have to get the balance right – while you show opposition respect, you can’t show them too much.

I would hope we do not see that overly defensive approach against Celtic or Rangers at Pittodrie again.

I don’t think we will see a repeat against Rangers tonight.

A much more balanced approach to that game is what I will be looking for, as will Aberdeen fans.

Scales permanent contract needed

Aberdeen should move to secure Liam Scales on a permanent contract if a deal can be done with parent club Celtic.

Centre-back Scales is on a season-long loan from the Premiership champions, and he was unavailable for the 1-0 loss to Celtic due to that loan deal.

Jack MacKenzie was drafted in as left-sided centre-back to replace Scales.

Scales has proven he has enough qualities to be a positive signing for the Dons on a permanent basis.

I am sure manager Jim Goodwin would enjoy the security of having a player like Scales signed to a permanent contract.

Ultimately, it comes down to whether a permanent deal for Scales can be done within Aberdeen’s budget.

If it can then I would applaud that.

It would take away Scales being unavailable when facing parent club Celtic, which breaks up continuity of selection.

That is always a drawback if you go into a loan deal with any other Premiership club.

Even if the Dons can secure Scales on a permanent deal, I would hope they still move to add even further cover at centre-back in January.

That has been needed for some time.

If Aberdeen could get Scales tied to a permanent deal and secure another centre-back that would be good business in the winter transfer window.

A sensational World Cup final

Argentina and France served up an exceptional World Cup final to end the tournament in Qatar on a real high.

It was great to see Lionel Messi lift the trophy as Argentina captain following the thrilling penalty shoot-out win.

Many people are saying Qatar is the best World Cup since 1966.

It isn’t – but it is the best World Cup since 1970 when Brazil won it.

Normally when you build up games of the magnitude of a World Cup you are invariably let down.

Not this time. Argentina and France served up a sensational game.

Two of the best players in the world also turned up and showed their class in the final.

Seven-time time Ballon d’Or winner Messi was superb for the entire match.

And once he got the first half out of his system, Kylian Mbappe also shone, scoring a hat-trick.

Messi has given so much to football and is such a talent he should be a World Cup winner.

It was a joy to watch Messi and Mbappe in a brilliant final.

🐐Lionel Messi's Major Honours; 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 La Liga

🏆🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Champions League

🎖️🎖️🎖️🎖️🎖️🎖️🎖️ Ballon D'Or

🏆 Ligue 1

🏆 U-20 World Cup

🥇 Olympics Gold

🏆 Copa America

🏆 Finalissima

🏆 FIFA World Cup 🐐The Greatest of all Time-GOAT #FIFAWorldCup|#Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/X9mEA1kEht — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) December 18, 2022

I don’t think we could have asked for much more. It looked as though it would be a canter for Argentina.

Then suddenly there was the excitement of the game turning around with Mbappe’s double in just 90 seconds.

Although it was very tight, Argentina deserved to win it.

And, as I’ve said, Messi lifting the trophy was a fitting end to the tournament.