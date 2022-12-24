From our new farming editor: Looking ahead to 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a pleasure to introduce myself as farming editor of The Press and Journal which is celebrating 275 years in print.

I’m sure you will all agree with me in saying that 2022 has been of the quickest years yet, perhaps due to the fact we got back to normality with the return of social events, particularly agricultural shows which were a huge miss during the pandemic.

While I’m sure many of you are busy with the usual winter routine of feeding and tending to livestock, bringing pedigree lambs into the world or praying for some dry days to get some ploughing done before the new year, the first week in my new role is almost complete.

Most of my time has been taken up with training and meetings, but I have been scheduling lots of new ideas in my brain for the farming section in the new year.

Growing our farming section

As a farmer’s daughter and soon-to-be farmer’s wife, I know first-hand how important it is to have this section providing up-to-date news within the industry, while also covering local and national shows, sales and events.

It’s also vital that you can connect with me and I look forward seeing you at various occasions throughout the busy farming calendar.

As well as all the coverage you will find here online, we have a two-page spread five days of the week in print, along with a weekly pull-out on a Saturday (apart from during the festive period) and a quarterly pull-out called Farm Focus.

Hopefully, we will have a Press and Journal Farming Instagram page up and running in the new year as I’m aware of how popular the platform is in our industry.

It’s crucial that we give a fair and unbiased story, but also cater for your interests. This is where I need your help.

Please get in touch and let us know how we can grow and improve our farming section by emailing me at katrina.macarthur@pressandjournal.co.uk