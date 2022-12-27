Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits he is under ‘pressure’ to end losing streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits he is under ‘pressure’ to end losing streak

By Sean Wallace
December 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Manager Jim Goodwin accepts he is under ‘pressure’ to end Aberdeen’s losing streak.

And he has vowed to “fight tooth and nail” to get his faltering Reds back on track.

Aberdeen have lost all three games since returning from the Premiership winter shut-down.

Goodwin was criticised for defensive tactics in the 1-0 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie where the Reds had just 19.5% possession.

Aberdeen then blew a lead against Rangers at home by conceding twice in the final two minutes to lose 3-2.

A miserable week for the Dons hit another low when losing 3-1 away to Goodwin’s former club St Mirren.

Though Goodwin insists struggling Aberdeen “haven’t become a bad team overnight”, he accepts the heat is on to prove that – in a “must-win” at Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Goodwin said: “There’s always pressure when you are at a big club like Aberdeen.

“That pressure is there before you walk in the door.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full-time of the 3-1 loss at St Mirren. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

“There’s a level of expectation and if you are not hitting the targets and objectives then of course pressure comes with that.

“But I do believe we’ve not become a bad team overnight.

“Going into the World Cup break, we were sitting third in the table after beating Dundee United.

“We’ve got a semi-final of the (League) cup to look forward to.”

Aberdeen's Liam Scales looks dejected in the match against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Liam Scales looks dejected in the match against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Kilmarnock game is ‘a must-win’

Despite the losing streak, the Dons still hold third spot in the Premiership, on goal difference from Hearts.

The race for third is congested with just two points separating Aberdeen and eighth-placed Livingston.

Three of the Dons’ rivals for third hold games in hand – Hearts, Livingston and St Mirren.

Goodwin accepts Aberdeen must return from the trip to Kilmarnock, managed by former Dons boss Derek McInnes, with three points.

He said: “I think we need to win. That’s the bottom line.

“There’s a level of expectation at the club that we need to be going to clubs like Kilmarnock and St Mirren and winning.

“I accept that and I knew what I was coming into from day one.

Aberdeen players are dejected at the end of the 3-1 loss at St Mirren. Image: SNS

“I love the job I’m in and I don’t take one minute of it for granted.

“We’ll fight tooth and nail to put things right.”

‘We need to cut out individual errors’

Aberdeen’s damaging away form will again be under the microscope when Goodwin’s team travel to Kilmarnock.

The Reds have won just twice in nine away Premiership game this season.

Of a possible 27 points on the road, Goodwin’s side have secured just seven.

He has called on his team to cut out individual mistakes and focus on doing the basics better.

Goodwin said: “We think we’ve got a good enough squad where we shouldn’t be losing games in the manner we are.

“We need to cut out the individual errors and sometimes get back to doing the basics better.

Mark O’Hara’s penalty deflects in off of Kelle Roos’ to make it 1-1 at St Mirren. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“But we’ve been a very good team at times this season.

“We just need to remember that, not lose confidence and get back to winning ways.”

Dedicated Dons fans’ frustration ‘understood and merited’

Despite the dismal away form, the Red Army continue to support Aberdeen in force on the road.

That will continue with supporters travelling en masse to Kilmarnock.

Goodwin accepts fans’ frustrations, saying they are “understood and merited”.

He said: “The fans are brilliant.

“After the Rangers game, it was really difficult for everyone. It was a very emotional evening for everyone.

“For Aberdeen supporters, every single away journey is a camel trek. You are hours and hours on the road.

“They come and support their team, no matter where we are, in great numbers.

“They sold out the away end on Saturday (at St Mirren). We’re very grateful to them for their efforts.

“The supporters since I came in have been amazing.

“But obviously losing three games back-to-back doesn’t help and their frustration is understood and merited.”

Aberdeen must handle the pressure of being expected to win

Aberdeen will bid to end their losing streak on the artificial surface at Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park.

Captain Anthony Stewart is suspended for the clash following his straight red card in the defeat at St Mirren.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart walks after seeing red against St Mirren. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Promoted from the Championship last season, Goodwin accepts Aberdeen are expected to beat Kilmarnock.

And he has called on his team to handle the pressure.

He said: “It’s a tough place to go and always has been.

“Nobody enjoys going down there and playing on that pitch, but that’s just the way it is.

“Obviously, added to that, Derek McInnes is a very good, experienced manager.

“He always sets his teams up in an organised fashion.

“We’re under no illusions about how difficult that particular game is going to be.

“It’s going to be difficult. Every game in this league is.

“When you are at a club like Aberdeen, you are expected to go to places like St Mirren and Kilmarnock and win.

“We’ve got to handle that.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Jack MacKenzie in action for Aberdeen during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Joe Wright scores a header to make it 2-0 Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to have 'frank and honest' talks with underperforming players
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has backed the Dons to improve in SWPL 1. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dons defender Carrie Doig backs Aberdeen Women to climb table and reach safety…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Year in review: Aberdeen's defensive woes continue as 2023 draws near

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through "internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented