Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits he is under ‘pressure’ to end losing streak

Manager Jim Goodwin accepts he is under ‘pressure’ to end Aberdeen’s losing streak.

And he has vowed to “fight tooth and nail” to get his faltering Reds back on track.

Aberdeen have lost all three games since returning from the Premiership winter shut-down.

Goodwin was criticised for defensive tactics in the 1-0 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie where the Reds had just 19.5% possession.

Aberdeen then blew a lead against Rangers at home by conceding twice in the final two minutes to lose 3-2.

A miserable week for the Dons hit another low when losing 3-1 away to Goodwin’s former club St Mirren.

Though Goodwin insists struggling Aberdeen “haven’t become a bad team overnight”, he accepts the heat is on to prove that – in a “must-win” at Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Goodwin said: “There’s always pressure when you are at a big club like Aberdeen.

“That pressure is there before you walk in the door.

“There’s a level of expectation and if you are not hitting the targets and objectives then of course pressure comes with that.

“But I do believe we’ve not become a bad team overnight.

“Going into the World Cup break, we were sitting third in the table after beating Dundee United.

“We’ve got a semi-final of the (League) cup to look forward to.”

Kilmarnock game is ‘a must-win’

Despite the losing streak, the Dons still hold third spot in the Premiership, on goal difference from Hearts.

The race for third is congested with just two points separating Aberdeen and eighth-placed Livingston.

Three of the Dons’ rivals for third hold games in hand – Hearts, Livingston and St Mirren.

Goodwin accepts Aberdeen must return from the trip to Kilmarnock, managed by former Dons boss Derek McInnes, with three points.

He said: “I think we need to win. That’s the bottom line.

“There’s a level of expectation at the club that we need to be going to clubs like Kilmarnock and St Mirren and winning.

“I accept that and I knew what I was coming into from day one.

“I love the job I’m in and I don’t take one minute of it for granted.

“We’ll fight tooth and nail to put things right.”

‘We need to cut out individual errors’

Aberdeen’s damaging away form will again be under the microscope when Goodwin’s team travel to Kilmarnock.

The Reds have won just twice in nine away Premiership game this season.

Of a possible 27 points on the road, Goodwin’s side have secured just seven.

He has called on his team to cut out individual mistakes and focus on doing the basics better.

Goodwin said: “We think we’ve got a good enough squad where we shouldn’t be losing games in the manner we are.

“We need to cut out the individual errors and sometimes get back to doing the basics better.

“But we’ve been a very good team at times this season.

“We just need to remember that, not lose confidence and get back to winning ways.”

Dedicated Dons fans’ frustration ‘understood and merited’

Despite the dismal away form, the Red Army continue to support Aberdeen in force on the road.

That will continue with supporters travelling en masse to Kilmarnock.

Goodwin accepts fans’ frustrations, saying they are “understood and merited”.

He said: “The fans are brilliant.

“After the Rangers game, it was really difficult for everyone. It was a very emotional evening for everyone.

“For Aberdeen supporters, every single away journey is a camel trek. You are hours and hours on the road.

“They come and support their team, no matter where we are, in great numbers.

“They sold out the away end on Saturday (at St Mirren). We’re very grateful to them for their efforts.

“The supporters since I came in have been amazing.

“But obviously losing three games back-to-back doesn’t help and their frustration is understood and merited.”

Aberdeen must handle the pressure of being expected to win

Aberdeen will bid to end their losing streak on the artificial surface at Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park.

Captain Anthony Stewart is suspended for the clash following his straight red card in the defeat at St Mirren.

Promoted from the Championship last season, Goodwin accepts Aberdeen are expected to beat Kilmarnock.

And he has called on his team to handle the pressure.

He said: “It’s a tough place to go and always has been.

“Nobody enjoys going down there and playing on that pitch, but that’s just the way it is.

“Obviously, added to that, Derek McInnes is a very good, experienced manager.

“He always sets his teams up in an organised fashion.

“We’re under no illusions about how difficult that particular game is going to be.

“It’s going to be difficult. Every game in this league is.

“When you are at a club like Aberdeen, you are expected to go to places like St Mirren and Kilmarnock and win.

“We’ve got to handle that.”