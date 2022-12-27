This forever family home near Hazlehead Park is on the market for £540,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
This forever family home near Hazlehead Park is on the market for £540,000

By Rosemary Lowne
December 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Perfect property: This detached home has five bedrooms, an elegant lounge, an open plan kitchen and family room as well as a summer house outside. Photo supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
Dog walkers are in for a treat as this exceptional family home is just a stone’s throw away from Hazlehead Park.

Located in John Porter Wynd, within Dandara’s prestigious development at Countesswells, this immaculate home boasts five bedrooms, an open plan kitchen and family room plus a decking area and summer house outside.

For the past four years, the plush property has been a happy home for Laura Pike and her partner Mark Wyllie as well as Laura’s daughter Hannah, 20, and Stanley their Golden Retriever.

This photo is sure to get you dreaming of summer barbecues. Photo supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

“The space and the location first attracted us to the home,” says Laura.

“At the time we moved in, this was our first ‘blended family home’ and at that time Mark’s children Jack and Sasha still needed space to come back to, so we need to make sure there was a room for them.

“Now they have their own properties and children so they are settled.

“It was the perfect area, less than 30 seconds to the woods and Hazelhead Park so perfect for dog walks too.”

Spotless from top to bottom

With the children flying the nest, the couple say that now is the right time to downsize.

“We will miss everything as it has been a very happy place,” says Laura.

Moving into the property was a breeze for the family as it was a new build.

“We are the first owners, so we had the delight in coming in when it was brand new,” says Laura.

“We haven’t however made any major decoration changes so it still could be seen as very much a blank canvas.”

Sink into the sofa and forget about your worries in this charming lounge. Photo supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

Love at first sight

With its ultra modern exterior, it’s easy to see why Laura and Mark instantly fell in love with 11 John Porter Wynd.

First impressions are excellent as a bright hallway with storage opens up the home.

Relaxing is an elegant affair in the contemporary lounge which has a beautiful feature fireplace.

Double French doors lead to the true heart of this home, the open plan kitchen and family room.

Laura Pike, pictured with her partner Mark Wyllie, says the beautiful home has been the perfect place to bring up their blended family. Photo supplied by Laura Pike.

Entertain at ease

Whether you’re a keen cook or more of a microwave technician, the kitchen is the perfect place to prepare meals.

Together with excellent storage space, the kitchen also has an integrated double oven, gas hob, extractor hood, microwave, dishwasher, fridge/freezer and a breakfast bar.

Family meals can be enjoyed round the table as the dining room has plenty of space to suit all occasions.

Laura says the home has played host to many a party.

Cooking is chic in the modern kitchen. Photo supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

“I’m involved in amateur dramatics with the Lyric Musical Society and my daughter is involved in Aberdeen Student Charities Show so we hosted the last night parties for these this year,” says Laura.

“It was the perfect place for a party.

“So much space in and out of the property and of course spilling into the hut.”

Five dreamy bedrooms

Directly located from the kitchen is the useful utility room which provides space for laundry appliances in addition to further storage and a conveniently located toilet completes the ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs, the landing is awash with light and boasts two spacious built-in cupboards.

Also on this level are five sumptuous bedrooms including the expansive master bedroom with a superb walk-in wardrobe and en suite.

The guest bedroom also features its own en suite and walk-in wardrobe.

Sleep in style surroundings in this immaculate bedroom. Photo supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

Pretty summer hut

There are three further generous double bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom.

Outside, there is a fully enclosed garden as well as a decking area and a summer house.

“We have done some work to the garden particularly the shrubs and trees and we have added a garden hut,” says Laura.

“The garden hut was a life saver during Covid as it was somewhere to go to at the weekend.

“It’s a very happy place and we have added lights to the decking too.”

Escape to the summer hut all year round. Photo supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

Ideal for families

At the front, there is an extensive driveway which leads to an integral garage with motorised door, power and light.

Asked who she thinks the property would suit next, Laura says: “A family as the area is full of families with two or three children,” says Laura.

“The access to local schools is great and there is a good bus service that runs straight into town.

“It’s also handy for the new Aldi.”

Working from home has never looked so appealing. Photo supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

Wonderful location

The property is super handy for Hazlehead Park too.

“The accessibility to the park has been wonderful,” says Laura.

“Literally out the front door and there is a path that leads you directly to the woods and park.”

Laura thinks the space and the location will appeal most to families.

“I think the area and the space in the property will appeal most,” says Laura.

“When we were first looking at a new build we were concerned around the size of bedrooms however the Dandara bedrooms are so spacious.”

Family meals can be savoured in the attractive dining area. Photo supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

11 John Porter Wynd, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £540,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or go to their website www.ledinghamchalmers.com

