This forever family home near Hazlehead Park is on the market for £540,000

Dog walkers are in for a treat as this exceptional family home is just a stone’s throw away from Hazlehead Park.

Located in John Porter Wynd, within Dandara’s prestigious development at Countesswells, this immaculate home boasts five bedrooms, an open plan kitchen and family room plus a decking area and summer house outside.

For the past four years, the plush property has been a happy home for Laura Pike and her partner Mark Wyllie as well as Laura’s daughter Hannah, 20, and Stanley their Golden Retriever.

“The space and the location first attracted us to the home,” says Laura.

“At the time we moved in, this was our first ‘blended family home’ and at that time Mark’s children Jack and Sasha still needed space to come back to, so we need to make sure there was a room for them.

“Now they have their own properties and children so they are settled.

“It was the perfect area, less than 30 seconds to the woods and Hazelhead Park so perfect for dog walks too.”

Spotless from top to bottom

With the children flying the nest, the couple say that now is the right time to downsize.

“We will miss everything as it has been a very happy place,” says Laura.

Moving into the property was a breeze for the family as it was a new build.

“We are the first owners, so we had the delight in coming in when it was brand new,” says Laura.

“We haven’t however made any major decoration changes so it still could be seen as very much a blank canvas.”

Love at first sight

With its ultra modern exterior, it’s easy to see why Laura and Mark instantly fell in love with 11 John Porter Wynd.

First impressions are excellent as a bright hallway with storage opens up the home.

Relaxing is an elegant affair in the contemporary lounge which has a beautiful feature fireplace.

Double French doors lead to the true heart of this home, the open plan kitchen and family room.

Entertain at ease

Whether you’re a keen cook or more of a microwave technician, the kitchen is the perfect place to prepare meals.

Together with excellent storage space, the kitchen also has an integrated double oven, gas hob, extractor hood, microwave, dishwasher, fridge/freezer and a breakfast bar.

Family meals can be enjoyed round the table as the dining room has plenty of space to suit all occasions.

Laura says the home has played host to many a party.

“I’m involved in amateur dramatics with the Lyric Musical Society and my daughter is involved in Aberdeen Student Charities Show so we hosted the last night parties for these this year,” says Laura.

“It was the perfect place for a party.

“So much space in and out of the property and of course spilling into the hut.”

Five dreamy bedrooms

Directly located from the kitchen is the useful utility room which provides space for laundry appliances in addition to further storage and a conveniently located toilet completes the ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs, the landing is awash with light and boasts two spacious built-in cupboards.

Also on this level are five sumptuous bedrooms including the expansive master bedroom with a superb walk-in wardrobe and en suite.

The guest bedroom also features its own en suite and walk-in wardrobe.

Pretty summer hut

There are three further generous double bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom.

Outside, there is a fully enclosed garden as well as a decking area and a summer house.

“We have done some work to the garden particularly the shrubs and trees and we have added a garden hut,” says Laura.

“The garden hut was a life saver during Covid as it was somewhere to go to at the weekend.

“It’s a very happy place and we have added lights to the decking too.”

Ideal for families

At the front, there is an extensive driveway which leads to an integral garage with motorised door, power and light.

Asked who she thinks the property would suit next, Laura says: “A family as the area is full of families with two or three children,” says Laura.

“The access to local schools is great and there is a good bus service that runs straight into town.

“It’s also handy for the new Aldi.”

Wonderful location

The property is super handy for Hazlehead Park too.

“The accessibility to the park has been wonderful,” says Laura.

“Literally out the front door and there is a path that leads you directly to the woods and park.”

Laura thinks the space and the location will appeal most to families.

“I think the area and the space in the property will appeal most,” says Laura.

“When we were first looking at a new build we were concerned around the size of bedrooms however the Dandara bedrooms are so spacious.”

11 John Porter Wynd, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £540,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or go to their website www.ledinghamchalmers.com